Cardiol is a Leader in Pharmaceutically Pure CBD

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CRDL,OTC:CRTPF) was featured in an article by Technical420 which covered the shift away from cannabis cultivation into a marketing, science and quality standards-based cannabis market. The report also discussed Cardiol’s efforts in meeting new industry standards. According to the article, the cannabis industry is shifting away from large cultivation facilities focused on producing premium cannabis towards a standards-based market to one based in science. The life science industry is fueling the shift as they capitalize on the growing CBD market.

Cardiol is a biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary formulas to treat some of the most life-threatening diseases. The company has established a proprietary supply-chain to produce pharmaceutically pure CBD at a multi-metric tonne scale through its partnerships with Noramco and Dalton Pharma. Cardiol’s manufacturing process for producing pharmaceutical CBD is also efficient and cost-effective, setting the company apart from its peers. The company’s partnerships and distribution agreements in Europe and Latine America will allow them to capitalize on the global CBD market.

According to the article, Cardiol is poised to generate revenue in the first half of 2019 through the commercial launch of its CardiolRx pharmaceutical CBD brand in Canada’s medical cannabis market. CardiolRx is a Health Canada-certified CBD product with a greater than 99.5 percent purity. Cardiol is also developing a targeted therapy for heart failure, which is one of the largest medical markets in the world. The successful commercialization of the company’s drug candidates for heart failure would be a significant catalyst for Cardiol. The company is focused on advancing its clinical trial programs for heart disease under a management team that has experience in developing companies in the medical space.

To read the full article, click here.

