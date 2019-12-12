Cannabis

Canopy Growth Launches Hemp-Derived CBD Products in the US

- December 12th, 2019

Canopy Growth revealed First & Free, a hemp-derived CBD product line offered in a variety of formats, including softgels and creams.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED) announced the launch of First & Free, a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) product line offered in a variety of formats, including softgels, oil drops and creams.

As quoted in the press release:

The products will be available for purchase on the company’s first e-commerce site: www.firstandfree.com.

Perfected through state-of-the-art technology and rigorous testing, First & Free products are created by extracting and isolating derivatives from the hemp plant to produce pure and consistent CBD formulations that are packaged in easy-to-use formats.

“First & Free marks a new way for US consumers to purchase quality CBD products from a trusted source,” said Rade Kovacevic, President, Canopy Growth. “Through state-of-the art extraction methods, strict quality control measures, and scientific research, we are delivering a best-in-class product to the market.”

Click here to read the full press release.

