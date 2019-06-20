Cannex Provides Update on 4Front Business Combination

Cannex Capital Holdings Inc. (CSE: CNNX) (OTCQX: CNXXF) (“Cannex” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the closing of its proposed business combination (the “Transaction”) with 4Front Holdings, LLC (“4Front”).









Cannex Capital Holdings Inc. (CSE: CNNX) (OTCQX: CNXXF) (“Cannex” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the closing of its proposed business combination (the “Transaction”) with 4Front Holdings, LLC (“4Front”). As previously disclosed, the Transaction was overwhelming approved by shareholders who voted at a special meeting of securityholders held on April 18, 2019. Additionally, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has conditionally approved the resulting issuer for listing. Trading will continue as Cannex until the Transaction has been completed, at which time the CSE will issue a bulletin announcing the listing of 4Front Ventures Corp.

Cannex and 4Front are proceeding with their planned business combination, with an expectation that the Transaction will close by July 31, 2019. Upon substantive review of 4Front’s and Cannex’s filings pursuant to the Hart Scott Rodino Act (“HSR”), the companies determined that the current business combination is not reportable under HSR and subsequently the parties withdrew their filing with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The withdrawal does not preclude the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) from investigating the business combination to ensure compliance with antitrust laws.

By way of further corporate update, Cannex is intending to report its financial results for the 12-month period ending April 30, 2019 on June 28, 2019. In addition, the delayed closing has afforded Cannex the opportunity to pursue additional administrative pathways which the Company believes could provide a more efficient process for future U.S. filings and retaining foreign private issuer status.

“As communicated previously, it is our view that our business combination transaction faces no material risk of antitrust issues and we remain ready and willing to reasonably cooperate with requests for information from the DOJ,” stated Cannex CEO, Anthony Dutton.

Closing of the Transaction remains subject to final court approval and other customary completion conditions. Upon receipt of final court approval and satisfaction or waiver of all other completion conditions, Cannex and 4Front will make an application to the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the final order in respect of the Transaction. A news release will follow when a hearing of the application for the final order in respect of the Transaction has been scheduled.

About Cannex Capital Holdings Inc.

Cannex, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, provides a wide range of services including real estate, management, financial, branding and IP to licensed cannabis business operators domestically and internationally. Cannex is focused on premium indoor cultivation, extraction, manufacturing and branding of edible and derivative products as well as retail operations. Cannex is undertaking expansion initiatives to support the acquisition and development of additional assets in legal medical and recreational cannabis markets. Based in Vancouver, BC, Cannex is managed by a team of experienced industry and capital markets experts who are committed to aggressive, cost-effective growth. Cannex currently owns BrightLeaf Development LLC which holds real estate assets, property leases, brands and intellectual property, and material supply agreements with Superior Gardens LLC (d/b/a Northwest Cannabis Solutions), Washington State’s and the Pacific Northwest’s largest full-line cannabis producer/processor, as well as 7Point Holdings LLC, another Washington State licensed cannabis producer/processor.

About 4Front

4Front is building a next-generation company in the cannabis industry, based upon strategic and aligned leadership, battle-tested operating capabilities, transparent and principled governance, and a commitment to developing and supporting people and communities. Led by a group of professionals with experience in strategy, manufacturing, distribution & logistics, finance, real estate, multi-location retail & hospitality operations and talent development & retention, 4Front has invested heavily to assemble a comprehensive collection of management skills and hands-on operating expertise that can support the rapid operational growth opportunity being afforded by the increased legalization of cannabis across the globe.

