Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: US Sales Reach Over US$17 Billion in 2020

American cannabis sales hit US$17.5 billion in 2020, a research group’s new study shows.

Meanwhile, a Canadian cannabis producer began offering CBD beverages in the US, another move that shows how interested Canadians are in the overall US cannabis market at the moment.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

New data projects US$55.9 billion in global cannabis sales by 2026

In a statement, BDSA CEO Micah Tapman said the cannabis industry was challenged by the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic. But in his research group’s view, the sector “not only survived, it thrived and legal cannabis gained considerable ground, exceeding our expectations in several markets.”

According to the firm, there was precise accelerated growth coming from key US markets like Colorado and Oregon, which both expanded by double figures.

Canada also grew exponentially thanks in large part to the launch of Cannabis 2.0 products late in 2019.

On a global scale, BDSA states that sales of cannabis reached US$21.3 billion in 2020. Thanks to this result, the researchers are now expecting to see a compound annual growth rate of over 17 percent, with sales reaching US$55.9 billion in 2026.

Canopy sells sparkling CBD water in the US

This past week, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) began selling CBD-infused sparkling water beverages under the Quatreau brand in the US market, another move aimed at setting up a presence in the critical market.

David Klein, CEO of the Canadian producer, told CNBC the company relied heavily on its business partnership with alcohol-maker Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to succeed with its beverage endeavor.

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

At the end of the day, Constellation Brands will lend its hand to Canopy by way of managing distribution to retailers in the US marketplace.

“When we look at opportunities on a global basis, Canadians and Americans have a lot of the same consumer insights but there’s no doubt that the United States is a larger population, and therefore a larger business opportunity,” Rade Kovacevic, Canopy’s president and chief product officer, told the Canadian Press.

While these drink offerings are CBD based, Canopy did not tiptoe around its future intentions with cannabis products once policy permits it. “You’ll see us try to really tap into that more and more over time with our Quatreau CBD drinks, and ultimately our THC-branded drinks when we can get them into the US,” Klein said during an appearance on the popular Mad Money show.

Cannabis company news

  • Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSX:CWEB,OTCQX:CWBHF) confirmed it’s pursuing an option into the US wellness market by way of an agreement with Stanley Brothers USA Holdings, a cannabis wellness incubator company.
  • Halo Collective (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:HCANF) completed the acquisition of the two operators connected to its recent dispensary asset purchase in California.
  • The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS,OTCQX:VLNCF) signed onto a partnership deal with Rubicon Organics (TSXV:ROMJ,OTCQX:ROMJF) in which the firm will offer its proprietary extraction capabilities for the production of novel Cannabis 2.0 products to the producer.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON) issued its financial statement for Q4 2020, along with its end-year results. The company reported US$17 million in revenue, but that figure didn’t stop the firm from posting a quarterly US$14.9 million loss.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!

  
Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!
 

Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

Some pretty important news out of health and wellness; beverage and natural products company BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) this week. For those of you following the Company with us, stay tuned.

Keep reading... Show less

US Focus Could Drive M&A for Canadian Cannabis Operators

As investors continue to prioritize cannabis opportunities in the US, market watchers expect mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to play a role in the future for Canadian companies.

A consolidation trend has been expected in the Canadian cannabis space for some time now based on the size of the market compared to the number of operations in the country.

Keep reading... Show less

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Unveils the Unique Polyphenolic Content of Its Upcoming Olive-Based Nutraceutical

The product will include polyphenols known to have significant health benefits.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) has reached an important milestone in its development program of additional Nutraceuticals. The olive-based Nutraceutical product scheduled for market availability in the second half of 2022 will contain the following unique matrix of polyphenols: hydroxytyrosol, trosol, and verbascoside. These compounds are the major polyphenols in naturally grown olives and are responsible for the high antioxidant activity of olives and olive oil. Importantly, the BioHarvest olive-based Nutraceutical product will provide all the benefits of olives and olive oil with a low calorie count per serving.

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25th, 2021

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31 st , 2020 on Thursday March 25 th , 2021 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights on Thursday March 25 th , 2021 at 8:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Central Time).

Keep reading... Show less

Canopy Growth to Participate in BofA Securities Virtual Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on March 11, 2021

 Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) (“Canopy Growth” or “the Corporation”) announced today that EVP & CFO Mike Lee will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Virtual Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:30am ET .

Keep reading... Show less