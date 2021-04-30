Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tobacco Firm Expresses Cannabis Interest

The company behind Marlboro cigarettes told the market this week that it has a particular interest in the cannabis industry.
Meanwhile, a Canadian cannabis company confirmed an entry point for the US market via a stock uplisting on the NASDAQ.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
Tobacco maker confirms interest in cannabis business
The cannabis industry received a new form of validation this past week after the multibillion dollar tobacco maker behind Marlboro cigarettes, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), signaled it is intrigued by the potential of entering the cannabis space.
Despite the admission of interest, the tobacco company stopped short of announcing any plans or potential strategy when it comes to a market entry.
“We are doing all this work and will determine one day what avenues to pursue,” Philip Morris CEO Andre Calantzopoulos told Bloomberg News. “But our priority is what we’re doing with our smoke-free products, and that’s where I would stay on cannabis.”
The cannabis space has seen support come in various forms from big-name tobacco and alcohol makers as vice industries set their eyes on a market that was worth US$21 billion globally in 2020.
Fellow tobacco company Altria Group (NYSE:MO) holds an investment in Canadian cannabis producer Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON), while British American Tobacco (BAT) (NYSE:BTI,LSE:BATS) recently secured a product partnership with Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI).
Valens gives investors critical update
The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS,OTCQX:VLNCF) treated its investors to a week of serious announcements. First off, the novel cannabis product manufacturer confirmed an entry into the US cannabidiol (CBD) market by way of an acquisition.
CEO Tyler Robson said his firm examined over 100 US companies before making this decision. The overall transaction will be worth US$40 million, alongside US$20 million reserved for milestones reached.
Green Roads, the target of Valens’s acquisition, is a hemp-derived CBD producer based in Florida. It has products available across the US, including oils, edibles, soft gels, capsules, topicals and even coffee.
Valens said this deal will boost its product availability in the US and global markets alike. Targeting US revenues has become a need for cannabis companies as the entire country awaits for potential federal regulation changes that will improve the conditions of the current marketplace.
Additionally, Valens told investors it has submitted an application to list its common shares on the NASDAQ, a significant move for any cannabis company.
“We believe that listing in the US will unlock various opportunities to enhance corporate visibility, increase liquidity and broaden overall awareness of The Valens Company to a larger investor base while driving value for our shareholders,” Valens President Jeff Fallows said.
Cannabis company news
- PharmaCielo (TSXV:PCLO,OTCQX:PCLOF) confirmed two initial shipments of medical cannabis extracts to two Brazilian customers. Pharmacielo CEO Henning von Koss said this type of arrangement represents a vote of confidence in the sourcing of reliable, high-quality extracts and formulation expertise, which PharmaCielo intends to serve.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF,OTCQX:FFLWF) issued its financial report for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 alongside the entire year-end period. For the entire fiscal year, the firm reported a net loss represented to investors at C$0.45 per basic share. However, the firm also highlighted a 150 percent increase in revenue for the year and discussed its future US expansion plans.
- The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF) took the time to update investors on a variety of topics, including bids coming in for its Valleyfield facility as a way to monetize its assets. Additionally, the firm said it is looking to form partnerships or acquisitions in the US in the way of eventual reform.
- Ascend Wellness Holdings released the details of its upcoming US$80 million public offering, which will close on May 4, the same day the firm expects to launch on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is a vertically integrated operator of US cannabis assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
CSE Presents the Cannabis Investor Series
Four special forums during the month of May will focus on cannabis and investing
The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE” or “the Exchange”) is pleased to announce the launch of the Cannabis Investor Series, a four-episode virtual series that will provide insights into all key facets of the rapidly-evolving cannabis industry. On each Tuesday in May, participants will hear from trailblazing experts and influencers who are shaping the industry and will learn about the exciting investment opportunities emerging as legal cannabis gains increasing acceptance worldwide. More than 70 companies and personalities will be providing insights.
The Cannabis Investor Series consists of four distinct forums exploring different aspects of the industry in depth:
Episode 1: Investing in American Cannabis (May 4, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)
With cannabis legalization rapidly expanding across the United States, the opportunities for investors are growing as well. This session will explore hot-button topics including the path to further legalization, regional competition, and social equity.
Media Sponsor: Benzinga Cannabis
Episode 2: Cannabis Culture and Capital Markets (May 11, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)
The convergence of cannabis culture and capital markets will be explored through subjects including the legacy and future of cannabis media, building a household cannabis brand, and a profile of New York-based cannabis culture mavens Happy Munkey and their fight for an equitable industry in the state.
Media Sponsor: High Times
Episode 3: Cannabis Health and Wellness (May 18, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)
While so much of the talk around the cannabis industry centres on recreational use, the investment opportunities in health and wellness are expanding just as fast. Speakers will discuss cannabinoid treatments for the brain and mental health, cannabis and community health, cannabis and athletics, and more.
Media Sponsor: Business of Cannabis
Episode 4: The Global Cannabis Economy (May 25, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EDT)
The legalization trend in cannabis is a truly global one. This session will explore what is happening around the world, including medical cannabis in Europe and Israel, cultivation in Mexico and across Latin America, and recent developments in Asia.
Media Sponsor: Prohibition Partners
“The rise of the legal cannabis industry over the past several years has been remarkable,” said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. “At the CSE, we’ve had a front-row seat to observe the sector’s evolution. It has been wonderful to see so many entrepreneurs capitalizing on a rapidly changing regulatory environment to pursue diverse opportunities across the industry. This series will demonstrate that the cannabis sector continues to evolve in new and unpredictable ways, creating tremendous opportunities for investors.”
The list of expert speakers in the Cannabis Investor Series includes:
Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL)
Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL)
Ben Kovler, CEO and Chairman of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII)
Jim Cacioppo, CEO and Chairman of Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH)
Al Harrington, CEO of Viola Brands and former NBA player
Vladimir Bautista and Ramon Reyes, founders of Happy Munkey LLC
Berner, rapper and founder of “Cookies” cannabis brand
Elias Theodorou, mixed martial artist and the first pro athlete to gain a therapeutic-use exemption for medical cannabis
Ross Rebagliati, former Olympic snowboarding champion and founder of Legacy Brands
Paul Rosen, CEO and Chairman of 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF)
Steve DeAngelo, cannabis activist and co-founder of the Arcview Group
And many more…
To register for the first episode of the Cannabis Investor Series, please visit: https://go.thecse.com/Investing-in-American-Cannabis-Register.
About the Canadian Securities Exchange:
The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange’s efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.
The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.
The Cannabis Investor Series – May 4, 11, 18, 25
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5318/82467_46a15e6f84b87bfe_001full.jpg
TransCanna’s Lyfted Farms Launches Innovative New Product Line of Live Resin Cartridges and Provides MCTO Update
TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (XETR: TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) subsidiary Lyfted Farms is launching its new line of Lyfted Live Resin Pods today.
‘Live Resin’, an innovative and relatively new form of cannabis product, has quickly become the ‘Holy Grail’ for cannabis connoisseurs. Consumed from the cartridge with a vape pen, live resin is valued for its rarity, potency, instant effects, and strong flavor profile.
“When shipments of this type of product land on retail shelves, a cannabis subculture goes viral and these things sell out,” said Alan Applonie, General Manager for Lyfted Farms. Live resin terpenes (the cannabis oils that contain distinct smells, tastes, and medicinal properties) more accurately capture plant terpene profiles than any other cannabis product.
“The new Lyfted Live Resin Pods solidify our position on the cutting edge of cannabis culture,” said Bob Blink, TransCanna CEO. “They will be among only 5 of its product kind available in California today.”
The product’s exclusivity lies in the high level of expertise and state-of-the-art processing equipment required to extract the resin from a “living” plant.
To produce the resin, Lyfted Farm’s craftsmen take unique living genetic strains proprietary to Lyfted from plant trimmings, and isolate the full-spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes from the trim in small, single batches of pure, potent golden resin that captures nearly the entirety of the organoleptic experience one would have as if smelling and tasting the flower directly.
In addition to their ingenuity, the Live Resin Pods represent a shrewd business move for Lyfted Farms – serving a new product category by utilizing biomass from plant trimmings.
“We have outstripped demand for our unique and highly valued genetic strains, and now with these Pods, we can offer our proprietary genetics in a concentrate form to serve the vape pen market,” said Mr. Blink. “The benefits to our shareholders are numerous, including solidifying our brand as a leader in product innovation, filling a demand for vape products created from our unique genetic lineup, and maximizing value by creating a whole new product category from excess trim. Other companies will be looking to replicate this, but we are ahead of the curve.”
The inaugural run of 7,000 units of Lyfted Live Resin Pods go out for distribution today, and are expected to land on retail shelves as early as next week, retailing for $35-$55 per unit.
MCTO Update
TransCanna wishes to provide an update with respect to the previously announced management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 31, 2021. The MCTO was issued in connection with the delay by the Company in filing its annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended November 30, 2020 (collectively, the “Required Filings”) before the prescribed deadline of March 30, 2021.
Due to the delay of the Required Filings, the filing of the Company’s interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the quarter ended February 28, 2021 (the “1st Quarter Filings”), which are due to be filed on April 29, 2021, will be delayed.
The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Required Filings on or before May 31, 2021, followed in due course by the 1st Quarter Filings.
The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the announcement issued on April 1, 2021, and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
About TransCanna
TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.
TransCanna‘s wholly-owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.
For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com or email the Company at info@transcanna.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Bob Blink, CEO
Corporate Communications:
investor@transcanna.com
604-200-8853
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
Certain information in this release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the completion of the expansion of the Daly Facility, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, greater access to financial services and increased cultivation capacity, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, a continued strain on farmers due to fires and the Coronavirus pandemic and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this release are made as of the date of this release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN
TransCanna
– Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, celebrates the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded location in South Portland located at 343 Gorham Road, marking the company’s first adult-use location in Maine and bringing the Company’s total number of retail locations to 106.
Curaleaf has been operating in Maine since 2014, providing access to locally grown products and best-in-class services to the medical market at its three other branded locations. As the first Curaleaf-branded adult-use store in Maine , the South Portland location will bring Curaleaf’s high-quality brands and products, including Select, America’s #1 cannabis oil brand, to the rapidly growing adult-use market. An opening day ceremony featuring a ribbon cutting, gift bags, and donuts for customers, and 10% off the first purchase on April 30 and May 1 will commemorate the opening. Also as part of the opening celebration, Curaleaf Maine is making a contribution to Black Owned Maine (BOM) Family Relief Program, which helps cover the cost of necessities including rent, electricity, food, heat, transportation, and daycare for community members who need support.
“We have been proudly serving the Maine medical market with top-quality, locally grown flower, and exceptional customer service for nearly a decade, and we look forward to expanding those offerings to our adult-use customers,” said Scott Reed , General Manager, Curaleaf Maine. “Through our Rooted in Good initiative, we are committed to creating meaningful relationships and supporting the greater South Portland community.”
Rooted in Good delivers social impact by focusing efforts within three key pillars: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Social Equity; and Sustainability, ultimately achieving key goals through the Company’s strategic social partnerships. As part of this initiative, Curaleaf is working toward building a fair and equitable industry for all by making a commitment to employ at least 10% of 2021 hires from communities impacted by cannabis-related offenses. The company’s 420×25 supplier diversity initiative aims to do business with 420 new cannabis brands, ancillary suppliers, and advocacy organizations from underrepresented communities in the cannabis ecosystem by the year 2025. In addition, the Company’s recently launched Executive Roundtable mentorship program, also part of Rooted in Good, includes Maine small business owners.
Last year, through its Feed the Block program, Curaleaf fed over 400 local families through its $8,000 donation to Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry in Lewiston, Maine , to help fight food insecurity in the local community. Curaleaf has also donated hot meals to local frontline workers during the pandemic and supported local veterans by providing clinics for free medical cards and donating $5,000 to the Maine Veterans Project. To learn more about Curaleaf’s impact on the Maine Community please visit curaleaf.com/blog/curaleaf-maine-cares-about-community to learn more about Rooted in Good, please visit curaleaf.com/social-responsibility
About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc .:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 106 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 4,600 team members. Curaleaf International, is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .
Forward Looking Statements:
This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or, “proposed”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the retail expansion in Maine. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” in the Company’s latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.
Gage Cannabis Announces the Grand Opening of Battle Creek Dispensary and Adds Another Dispensary to Retail Portfolio
Gage’s eighth retail location is currently welcoming medical patients and will serve adult-use customers in the coming weeks
Gage Growth Corp. (“Gage” or the “Company”) (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality craft cannabis brand and operator in Michigan today announced the grand opening of its eighth provisioning center located in Battle Creek . This announcement comes on the heels of Gage’s recent retail expansion in February when the Company opened Cookies Kalamazoo. Patients and customers in Western Michigan will now have access to two Gage provisioning centers. Furthermore, the Company also announced the addition of a provisioning center (dispensary) to its retail portfolio.
Battle Creek Opening
Located at 48 Main Street, Battle Creek, MI , 49014, Gage Battle Creek is currently serving patients with a valid Michigan Medical Marijuana ID and expects to begin welcoming adult-use customers in the coming weeks. The newest location will carry Gage’s entire selection of products, as well as award-winning Cookies branded offerings that are exclusively available at Gage locations.
The 4,600+ square-foot location is expected to create 20+ new jobs in Battle Creek . The Company aims to build a robust cannabis business community in Michigan through its social equity program that awards $50,000 to cannabis entrepreneurs in 20 social equity cities designated by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency. The application process is open to Michigan residents year-round.
” Michigan’s cannabis market continues to experience unprecedented growth, especially after sales topped $146 million in March alone, and Gage is determined to continue expanding our retail presence in order to meet this growing demand,” said Fabian Monaco , CEO of Gage. “Our Battle Creek team is eager to work with new patients and consumers, as well as community stakeholders, to showcase the mental, physical and social benefits of cannabis.”
Additional Retail Location
Gage is also pleased to announce that the Company has added another provisioning center (the “Dispensary”) to its portfolio. The addition of the Dispensary to the Company’s portfolio is aligned with the Company’s growth strategy to identify, acquire, and operate licensed cannabis provisioning centers, positioning Gage as the leading cannabis brand in the state of Michigan .
The Dispensary is expected to open within 30 calendar days with projected revenue of US$10 -12 million in the next twelve months. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Gage on a revenue and Adjusted EBITDA basis.
About Gage
Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm’s founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage’s portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 “Class C” cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 13 provisioning centers (dispensaries).
For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com .
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-IFRS financial measure. This non-IFRS financial measure does not have a standardized definition under IFRS, nor is it calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) from operations, as reported, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude extraordinary items, non-recurring items, other non-cash items, including stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange and acquisition related costs, if applicable.
The Company has referenced this non-IFRS financial measure as supplemental information and believes it provides a valuable additional measure to use when analyzing the operating performance of the business. As other companies may calculate this non-IFRS measure differently than the Company, this metric may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We caution readers that Adjusted EBITDA should not be substituted for determining net loss as an indicator of operating results, or as a substitute for cash flows from operating and investing activities.
Explanatory Note Regarding the Company’s Operations
References in this news release to the Company and its operations and assets are inclusive of the operations and assets of certain licensed cannabis operators that operate under the Gage brand pursuant to contractual arrangements with the Company. For additional information, please refer to the Company’s long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .
Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States
Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company’s long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Gage’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Gage’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, statements about the opening and financial performance of the Dispensary.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Gage is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Gage has made certain assumptions. Although Gage believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: unexpected costs or delays in the completion of the Company’s proposed dispensaries and other operations; negative results experienced by the Company as a result of general economic conditions or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; delays in the ability of the Company to obtain certain regulatory approvals; unforeseen delays or costs in the completion of the Company’s construction projects; adverse changes to demand for cannabis products; ongoing projects by competitors that may impact the relative size of the Company’s operations; adverse changes in applicable laws; adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company’s long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Gage does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Third Party Information
This press release includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third party sources, including industry publications. The Company believes that the industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although the data is believed to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this press release or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources.
SOURCE: Gage Growth Corp.
Gage Growth
Aurora Cannabis to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call
NYSE | TSX: ACB
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . Miguel Martin Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter after the close of markets on Thursday, May 13, 2021 .
Conference Call Details
|
DATE:
|
Thursday, May 13, 2021
|
TIME:
|
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time
|
WEBCAST:
|
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144524
About Aurora
Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company’s brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and Reliva CBD. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Aurora’s brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com .
Aurora’s common shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “ACB”, and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected developments at the date the statements are made, such as current and future market conditions, the ability to maintain SG&A costs in line with current expectations, the ability to achieve high margin revenues in the Canadian consumer market, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks associated with: entering the U.S. market, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition of Reliva, achievement of Aurora’s business transformation plan, general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated September 24, 2020 (the “AIF”) and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC’s website at www.edgar.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
