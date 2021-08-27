Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray Asks for Investor Support

In a public letter to investors, Canadian cannabis producer Tilray set the lofty goal of reachinf C$4 billion revenue, if the company can get the support from its investors for its merger and acquisition (M&A) plans.

A fellow cannabis company shared the progress of a partnership designed to elevate the quality of its cannabinoids production.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Tilray promises it can make C$4B in revenue if acquisition goes through

In a public plea of support for the company’s ongoing spending plans Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY) CEO and Chairman Irwin Simon said the company is capable of hitting a C$4 billion revenue mark by the end of its fiscal 2024, if it can complete its current acquisition strategy.

“I want to be clear: our conviction in both the opportunity and our ability to execute on these key growth plans has never been stronger. But our ability to do so rests on the support of our shareholders, from whom we have been seeking support to get important proposals passed,” Simon said in his letter.

Last week Tilray announced a densely planned manoeuvre to buy a “majority of the outstanding senior secured convertible notes” of US-based cannabis operator MedMen Enterprises (CSE:MMEN,OTCQX:MMNFF).

The executive confirmed the company currently has the support of approximately 49 percent of its investor base. However, he explained, the company needs to hit a 50.1 percent line to complete the deal.

The company proposal investors need to approve would make it so Tilray can issue additional shares for its M&A plans. “We need a majority of all the shares issued and outstanding to vote in favor of Proposal 1 in order for it to pass,” Simon said.

A meeting between the company and its investors is scheduled for September 10 to vote on the plans of Tilray.

Cannabinoid development reaches new stage for Cronos partnership

A long running partnership for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON) presented some results this past week for the cannabis company as it told investors it had reached a milestone in a novel development method for eight cultured cannabinoids.

Cell programming company Ginkgo Bioworks, which is set to merge with Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG), said the partnership with Cronos has achieved “the productivity target for cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), which will support the Cronos Group’s planned CBG product launch this fall.”

Jason Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks said using cell programming methods in cannabinoids can unlock “rare and important molecules”

With the announcement came the confirmation of Cronos also issuing approximately 1.5 million common shares to Ginkgo.

“Ginkgo’s platform enables companies across a multitude of industries to reach their customers with better products,” Kurt Schmidt, CEO and president of Cronos Group said.

Cannabis company news

  • Planet 13 Holdings (CSE:PLTH,OTCQB:PLNHF) issued its Q2 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss line of US$4.4 million despite securing US$32.8 million in revenue for the quarter. Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13, said the growing amount of tourism returning to Las Vegas is a positive for the business of the company.
  • The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD) (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF) confirmed to investors it will be delisting from the TSXV in favor of the CSE, as the company attempts to encounter “reduced filing fees and obligations.” The move is also being described as beneficial to TGOD’s future plans for US market exposure.
  • Jushi Holdings (CSE:JUSH,OTCQX:JUSHF) released its financial results for the Q2 2021 period. The company reported net income of US$4.8 million for the period ended on June 30, which was boosted by a 14.6 percent uptick in revenue, amounting to US$47.7 million. Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi, told investors he was pleased with the recent batch of results and the company is in a position to continue expanding its national footprint in the US.
  • Avant Brands (TSX:AVNT,OTCQX:AVTBF) announced its shares had been included into the Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX). “Our inclusion in the Global X Cannabis ETF will provide us with the opportunity to continue expanding our exposure to investors and institutions across North America and globally,” Norton Singhavon, CEO and founder of Avant Brands, said.
  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) closed its investment transaction, worth two-million €2 in Hoshi International, a European medical cannabis company. “Not only has Flora made an investment into Hoshi, but through our securities swap, the Hoshi management team also has a vested interest in the success of Flora Growth and our long-term working relationship,” John Aird, CEO of Hoshi, said.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

MGC Pharma executes binding US$24 million supply and distribution agreement for first product launch into the USA

Key Highlights:

  • MGC Pharma has executed a binding, 3-year US market Supply and Distribution Agreement with US based Company, AMC Holdings Inc (AMC), with minimum orders of US$24 million of MGC phytomedicine products including CannEpil®, CogniCann® and CimetrA™.
  • This is MGC Pharma’s first USA supply agreement dedicated to taking MGC’s pharmaceutical phytocannabinoid products into the world’s largest healthcare market.
  • US$3 million order for CannEpil®, CogniCann® and CimetrA™ for Year 1 to be placed 5 days from grant of a National Clinical Trial Number, with an additional US$21m of orders over years 2 and 3.
  • For the Year 1 minimum order, AMC will pay MGC Pharma US$750,000 in advance prior to the receipt of the products, followed by an irrevocable US$2.25 million Letter of Credit.
  • AMC has been founded by leading US Healthcare and ex-Federal Government legislative and regulatory executives, as a specialist vehicle for the import and distribution of specialist phytomedicines into key US markets
  • AMC is seeking to expand the research and growth of phytomedicinesin the USA, and view MGC Pharma as the leader in the sector
  • Clinical trials in the US for CannEpil®, CogniCann® and CimetrA® will be initiated by AMC and leading research institutes in the US, subject to Global Ethics Committee approval, as additional sites to the ongoing trials in Israel and Australia
  • AMC will seek US regulatory approvals for all products which they intend to distribute, including import licenses, as well as undertaking clinical trials in the US, all the way through to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval
  • AMC and MGC will first seek approval to distribute and issue CannEpil® to patients via Florida’s Early Access Scheme
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (‘MGC Pharma’ or ‘the Company’), an EU based bio-pharma company specialising in the production and development of phytocannabinoid-derived medicines, is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding US Market Supply and Distribution Agreement (US Supply Agreement) with US company, AMC Holdings Inc (AMC), with minimum orders of US$24 million for MGC products including CannEpil®, CogniCann® and CimetrA™ over the initial 3 year period.
Australia Investing

Top Cannabis Stocks Year-to-Date

Click here to read the previous top cannabis stocks year-to-date list.

Cannabis investments in 2021 have provided plenty of critical changes as the industry consolidates and monitors the evolving legal situation in the US market.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) top cannabis stocks year-to-date for the period ended in Q2 2021.

Data for this top cannabis stocks article was collected on June 30, 2021, and the companies included had to meet a minimum market cap requirement of C$10 million. Cannabis companies on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered.

Avant Brands (TSX:AVNT,OTCQX:AVTBF)

Year-to-date gain: 519.05 percent; current market cap: C$121.6 million; current share price: C$0.65

Formerly known as GTEC Holdings, this cannabis company made its transition to Avant Brands and graduated to the TSX after the half-year mark.

“Management believes that the rebrand will further align and strengthen the Company’s identity as it continues its pursuit to be a North American leader in handcrafted and highly sought-after cannabis brands,” the company told investors.

In April, the company issued an update indicating it removed all its debt and as part of its Q1 2021 fiscal financial report.

Citizen Stash Cannabis (TSXV:CSC,OTCQB:EXPFF)

Year-to-date gain: 305.56 percent; current market cap: C$36.4 million; current share price: C$0.36

Formerly known as Experion Holdings, Citizen Stash Cannabis is a cannabis license holder in Canada with branded products offered in 7 provinces across Canada. The company completed its transformation, which included a move from the CSE to the TSXV, in June.

Most recently, the company has told investors about its recent expansion of products in key Canadian markets BC and Alberta.

“Our focus remains expanding the shelf space for our Citizen Stash product portfolio within our current markets, while also continuing to aggressively pursue expansion opportunities into new provincial markets over the coming quarters,” Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Citizen Stash, said.

POSaBIT Systems (CSE:PBIT,OTCQB:POSAF)

Year-to-date gain: 156.25 percent; current market cap: C$140.4 million; current share price: C$0.41

POSaBIT Systems offers investors an alternative entry point for cannabis investments since it operates a financial technology business supporting dispensaries through a point-of-sale systems solutions.

In May, the company offered an in-depth look at its financials since it reported Q1 2021 financial results as well as its fiscal year 2020 results.

“We expect continued growth in 2021 as we continue to expand the POSaBIT team, develop new and improved technology to bolster our already top-of-market product offerings, and focus on geographically broadening our customer base,” Ryan Hamlin, CEO and co-founder of POSaBIT, said.

Next Green Wave Holdings (CSE:NGW,OTCQX:NXGWF)

Year-to-date gain: 121.62 percent; current market cap: C$125.81 million; current share price: C$0.82

Next Green Wave makes another appearance in the top gainers list as the US operator continues to pave a steady road for itself.

In June, as part of its Q1 2021 financial results the company reported a revenue line of nearly US$5 million. Just before its financial report, the company said its cannabis products could now be found on 75 dispensaries across the California market.

“After a transformational 2020, our team’s focus for 2021 is threefold: expanding production capacity, continuing to improve operationally and hitting our financial targets,” Michael Jennings CEO and director of Next Green Wave Holdings, said in an update to investors.

Cannara Biotech (TSXV:LOVE,OTCQB:LOVFF)

Year-to-date gain: 118.75 percent; current market cap: C$144.62 million; current share price: C$0.18

This Canadian cannabis producer has had a busy 2021 since it elevated its listing to the TSXV in April and some time after it completed a substantial acquisition.

In June, the company completed its deal for the cannabis cultivation facilities from The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF) located in Quebec. The transaction cost Cannara C$27 million in cash.

“From receiving our amended sales licence from Health Canada to launching our brand portfolio through the SQDC, we are making meaningful strides to capturing market share in Quebec while positioning ourselves for long-term growth and success across Canada,” said Zohar Krivorot, president and CEO of Cannara Biotech, said.

Investor takeaway

Investors will need to keep in mind the volatility of the sector as legal changes may be forthcoming in the biggest market available to cannabis companies.

As the momentum shifts for the growth and potential attached to the US marketplace, more companies are expected to continue angling to put their businesses in direct relation to the US.

The rest of 2021 is expected to continue showcasing the consolidation efforts from the industry as more players complete strategic acquisitions.

NATERA Plant-Based Products to Launch at Denny’s Restaurants across Canada Following Menu Test in B.C.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”, “NSE” or “the Company”) (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Denny’s restaurants across Canada will be offering select NATERA meat-alternative entrees on their menus.

Following this past summer’s menu test of NATERA products at five (5) Denny’s Restaurants in B.C., guests can look forward to enjoying NATERA Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and NATERA Chick-Un Nuggets at seventy-one (71) Denny’s across Canada starting later this fall. Naturally Splendid is also excited to announce that Bar One, a restaurant under the Denny’s Canada brand, will be offering select NATERA plant-based, meat-alternative entrées shortly after the Denny’s launch at all thirteen (13) locations in B.C. and Alberta.

Canopy Growth To Participate In Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference On September 8, 2021

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) announced today that CEO David Klein will present virtually at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3:20pm ET . The presentation is expected to cover the company’s progress against its business transformation, overview of the U.S. businesses, and key U.S. strategic business initiatives.

Hill Street Announces New Structure to Focus Key Talent on Business Growth

Hill Street adds additional cannabis and beverage experience to the team

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the expansion of its commercial development team to better align talent with its business vision and global growth strategies going forward. Hill Street is pleased to welcome Bowen Hou to the role of Director of Beverage Strategy and Development. Bowen will focus on the growth and development of its beverage businesses: alcohol-free Vin(Zero) and cannabis infused (V)ia Regal.

