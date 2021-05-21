Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: More M&A Action in Canada

The cannabis sector continues to see new mergers and acquisitions in the Canadian landscape.

Meanwhile, Martha Stewart is adding more to her plate when it comes to the cannabis industry by expanding her working relationship with Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED).

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Producer buys boutique cannabis company

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) is adding to its portfolio in Canada thanks to a planned acquisition deal for high-end cannabis product company 48North Cannabis (TSXV:NRTH).

The deal is set to cost HEXO approximately C$50 million through an all-share arrangement.

“We expect the deal could offer up to $12 million worth of accretive synergies within one year following the close and ideally position HEXO to continue executing on our domestic and international growth strategy,” Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of HEXO, said in a statement.

All 48North holders will receive 0.02366 of a HEXO common share per each 48North share held.

“Like HEXO, 48North believes that the combination should deliver meaningful synergies, a stronger financial position with increased flexibility, and should position the combined company to meet growing consumer demand on a national basis,” 48North CEO Charles Vennat said.

Martha Stewart becomes official strategic advisor

Back in 2019, Canopy Growth announced that Stewart, an iconic celebrity and television personality, would join the company’s ranks as a brand ambassador for its product development pipeline in the US.

Under the original partnership, Stewart worked only with hemp-derived CBD items. Now she will step in as official strategic advisor for Canopy Growth to help with product development and branding.

“Deepening my relationship with the business is a natural fit given our aligned dedication and passion for bringing consumers innovative and quality CBD products and I’m thrilled to share the benefits of CBD with consumers all over the country,” Stewart said.

Since first kicking off her relationship with Canopy Growth, Stewart has expanded her knowledge of CBD products and needs, given that interest for these items is only increasing among US consumers.

“With her expansive business acumen and years of experience with the Canopy team, together we’ll unleash the power of CBD to improve lives and create an unparalleled portfolio of brands,” David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth, commented.

Cannabis company news

  • Halo Collective (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:HCANF) issued its financial and operational results for the Q1 period. The firm reported a net loss of US$9.1 million despite a revenue uptick of 123 percent from the same period a year ago. CFO and Co-founder Philip van den Berg said the company’s results show it’s still on target for the 2021 guidance it previously issued.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB,TSX:ACB) announced its subsidiary Aurora Germany has extended its working relationship with biopharmaceutical company Grow Group by two years.
  • High Tide (TSXV:HITI,OTCQB:HITIF) upsized its new public offering deal to C$20.2 million. In total, the firm will offer an aggregate of 2.1 million units at a price of C$9.60 each.
  • RIV Capital (TSX:RIV,OTC Pink:CNPOF) confirmed that PharmHouse has sold a greenhouse facility in connection with a plan to reduce what is owed in its syndicated credit facility with an undisclosed Canadian bank lender.

Cresco Labs Announces the Appointment of Sidney Dillard to Its Board of Directors

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the appointment of Sidney Dillard to its board of directors, effective immediately. Ms. Dillard is an experienced financial services executive with over thirty years of experience providing advice and capital solutions to Fortune 500 corporations and middle market companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005063/en/

HempFusion Commends the Proposed Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act

HempFusion is One of a Select Few Brands Prepared for FDA Compliance

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, commends the Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act (the “Act” or “Bill”), filed by Senators Ron Wyden (D- Ore.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) that aims to add hemp, hemp-derived cannabidiol, or a substance containing any other ingredient derived from hemp to the definition of dietary supplement according to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and would remove certain restrictions that have blocked the emergence of legal consumable hemp products in the United States.

Gage Growth Corp. Announces Inclusion in Leading Cannabis ETF

Gage Growth Corp. (CSE: GAGE) (” Gage ” or the ” Company “), a leading high-quality craft cannabis brand and operator in Michigan is pleased to announce that it has been included in a leading cannabis focused exchange-traded fund (” ETF “), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE:MSOS).

Canbud Distribution Clarifies Previous Disclosure

Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (the “Corporation”) announces that, as a result of a review of its continuous disclosure record by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”), the Corporation is issuing this news release to clarify certain disclosures made in its news releases dated December 1, 2020, December 7, 2020 and December 29, 2020, and to provide an update relating to previously disclosed forward-looking information contained in the Corporation’s prospectus (the “Prospectus”) dated September 30, 2020.

Sales License

Curaleaf Betting European Deal Will Bring Future Growth

One of the leading US-based cannabis companies thinks its US$130 million bet on Europe will pay off in the long run.

During an interview at the latest Prohibition Partners LIVE event on Thursday (May 20), Boris Jordan, executive chairman and founder of Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF), outlined the reasons why his company is placing such value on Europe at a critical time for the US cannabis marketplace.

