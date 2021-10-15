Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Jones Soda Recruits Cannabis Planner

In the cannabis space this week, a popular beverage maker hired a new executive in hopes of pursuing opportunities in the cannabis drink industry.

Meanwhile, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) announced a fresh acquisition agreement for a partner designed to boost its presence in a potentially available US adult-use cannabis market.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Jones Soda creates position, angles for cannabis opportunity

Bohb Blair has been announced as the first chief marketing officer for Jones Soda (OTCQB:JSDA), a novelty beverage maker with product offerings in North America.

The company explained this position was set up as a way to respond to the expected increase in visibility from the company’s new cannabis-infused beverage and edibles section, which was set up in July.

“(Blair) has extensive experience with brands of all sizes, the proven ability to make an impact on a limited budget, and an enthusiasm for helping us leverage our unique brand personality to achieve success in the cannabis space,” Mark Murray, president and CEO of Jones Soda, said in a statement.

The company wants to “introduce the flavor and fun that’s missing from the (cannabis) sector now.”

Jones Soda confirmed its intentions to join the cannabis industry by way of a partnership agreement with SOL Global Investments (CSE:SOL,OTCQ:SOLCF).

Canopy buys US-based edibles brand

Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, a US-based cannabis edibles maker, for US$297.5 million.

The deal is pending since the company is restricted from engaging with adult-use opportunities in the US market given the unregulated status of the drug at the federal level.

“The right to acquire Wana secures another major, direct pathway into the US THC market upon federal permissibility, and in Canada we’ll be adding the top-ranked cannabinoid gummies to our industry-leading house of brands,” David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth, said.

Wana currently has cannabis products available across 12 states in the nation.

“We have met many partners along the way over the past 11 years, but none have felt like the best and right fit until today,” Nancy Whiteman, CEO and co-founder of Wana Brands, said in a statement.

Cannabis company news

  • The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS,OTCQX:VLNCF) shared its financial results for Q3 of its 2021 fiscal year, which ended on August 31. “Our innovative product launches have driven growth in provincial listings and we are only just beginning to see the resulting financial impact with provincial sales net revenue growing 20 percent quarter over quarter,” CEO Tyler Robson said.
  • Columbia Care (NEO:CCHW,CSE:CCHW,OTCQX:CCHWF) informed investors it will expand the availability of a California cannabis product brand, Classix, into five new state markets: Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
  • Cresco Labs (CSE:CL,OTCQX:CRLBF) announced it will increase its presence in the Pennsylvania market by way of a US$80 million acquisition plan. “This acquisition will provide Cresco Labs with immediate incremental cultivation capacity, simplify our ability to expand production capacity further, and add six additional retail dispensary permits in the state,” said CEO Charlie Bachtell.
  • Heritage Cannabis Holdings (CSE:CANN,OTCQX:HERTF) confirmed a partnership with a Canadian advocacy association for seniors. The agreement will see the company target and appeal to a specific Canadian demographic and will add a special discount for branded products.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

IBN and PsychedelicNewsWire to Further Collaborate with Microdose Psychedelic Insights for Upcoming Psychedelic Capital Conference

Via InvestorWireIBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces that it will be collaborating with Microdose Psychedelic Insights for the Psych e delic Capital: October 2021 Conference which is set to be held in an entirely virtual format on Oct. 28, 2021.

The Psychedelic Capital: October Conference is set to be a virtual event, covering the most innovative and cutting-edge companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the global psychedelic industry. From exploring ongoing governmental policy shifts to commercial product breakthroughs, the conference will serve to educate attendees on the potential uses and benefits attached to psychedelics in today’s environment.

Keep reading... Show less

Adastra Holdings Provides Product Growth Update and Announces Insider Open-Market Stock Purchases

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (formerly Phyto Extractions Inc.) (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) (“Adastra” or the “Company”) today announced positive operational and financial developments as the Company continues to pursue its mission to be a leader in the development and manufacture of pharma-quality, cannabis API and derivative products. These developments include record shipments in September, product portfolio expansion, and continued progress with Health Canada regarding its Controlled Substances Dealers License application.

Record September Shipments
Adastra shipped 68,272 consumer-packaged units and 20,000g of bulk extract in September compared to 41,571 units in September 2020 , a 64% increase year over year.

Keep reading... Show less

Matica Announces Share Consolidation

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a director’s resolution, the Company will be consolidating its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of every thirty (30) old Common Shares being consolidated into one (1) new Common Share (the “Share Consolidation”). Any fractional shares remaining after giving effect to the Share Consolidation will be cancelled.

As a result, the outstanding Common Shares of the Company will be reduced to approximately 10,712,484. The Company has no other securities outstanding.

Keep reading... Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Launches New Concentrate Cannabis Brand

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (“Goodness Growth” or the “Company”) (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the launch of Kings & Queens TM a new cannabis brand featuring a line of cannabis concentrates including live and cured resin badder, budder, sugar, and sauce some of the most popular types of concentrates.

Keep reading... Show less

Tinley’s Closes $1.865 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement; Richard Gillis Acquires 1 Million Units

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (“Offering”) of 12,437,805 units (“Units”) for gross proceeds of $1,865,670.75.

Of the Units sold as part of the Offering, Richard Gillis, recently appointed to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer of Tinley’s USA, subscribed for 1 million Units. The investment increased Mr. Gillis’ aggregate position to 2 million Common Shares. Prior to joining Tinley, Mr. Gillis served as President of Young’s Market Company which, under his leadership, generated US3$ billion annually in sales. Mr. Gillis previously served in leadership positions at national brand beverage and CPG companies, notably as General Manager of Coca-Cola Enterprises for the US Southwest, a US$2 billion business unit.

Keep reading... Show less