Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Financial Reports Flood Markets

Earnings season is in full swing, and this past week a large group of cannabis operators gave investors a glimpse behind the curtain into their finances.

Also this week, a Canadian retailer entered the US market for the first time, and an investment operator received a substantial amount of capital from a recognized player.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Earnings season provides closer look at cannabis operations

Investors have been busy keeping up with the barrage of recent financial reports from a vast collection of cannabis companies in the public markets.

These reports offer a look at the progress for cannabis operators and where some may be ahead while others struggle. The following list shows some of the companies that released figures this past week:

US companies

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL,OTCQX:CRLBF): This operator reported net income of US$2.7 million thanks to a revenue line of US$210 million, which means the company confirmed its guidance of an “annualized revenue run-rate of US$1 billion by the end of 2021.”

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF): The Massachusetts-based cannabis company reported a net loss of US$7 million for the Q2 period, mostly attributed to higher stock-based compensation and the expenses of its expansion plan into Europe. Executive Chairman Boris Jordan said the company is encouraged by the progress of federal cannabis policy in the US.

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE:TRUL,OTCQX:TCNNF): Amid its continued operational growth during the Q2 period, the company highlighted its expansion into Massachusetts and West Virginia.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSX:CWEB,OTCQX:CWBHF): This CBD manufacturer reported a revenue increase of 11.4 percent to US$24.2 million for Q2. “We believe we are best positioned to take advantage of the return to brick and mortar retail as we hold the number one share position in the food/drug/mass and natural specialty retail channels in the US,” Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte’s Web, said.

Canadian companies

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF,TSX:VFF): This company manages the licensed producer Pure Sunfarms and reported a banner Q2 with sequential growth for the cannabis brand. “Our continued market share, leadership and growth … gives us even more confidence that we will achieve our stated goal of 20 percent market share in dried flower in Canada,” Village Farms CEO Michael DeGiglio said.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL): This Alberta-based cannabis producer reported a net loss of C$52.3 million for Q2 despite an increase of 8 percent in its gross cannabis revenue from the previous quarter. “Our second quarter performance continued to be impacted by the liquidation of discounted inventory and our refusal to push sub-optimal product into the market,” Sundial CEO Zach George said.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT,TSX:NEPT): This cannabis company posted a net loss of C$23 million, which represents a higher loss from the same period last year. President and CEO Michael Cammarata said his team needs to do more to bring the company into profit and deliver for investors; he also highlighted that revenue for the company exceeded expectations.

Cannabis company news

  • The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS,OTCQX:VLNCF) announced the launch of three new novel cannabis products in the Canadian market, done in collaboration with its partner Verse Cannabis. These include two new vape cartridges and the brand’s first cannabis-infused beverage.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF,OTCQX:FFLWF) gave an update on its US market aspirations as it opened its first store in Palm Springs, California, through its partner American Acres Managers, which has also changed its operational name to “Fire & Flower US Holdings.”
  • RIV Capital (TSX:RIV,OTC Pink:CNPOF) secured a US$150 million strategic investment from the Hawthorne Collective, a brand new cannabis subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). “The Investment opens opportunities for considerable value creation and growth for RIV Capital, including potential access to additional capital that will accelerate our platform’s growth,” Narbé Alexandrian, president and CEO of RIV Capital, said.
  • BevCanna Enterprises (CSE:BEV,OTCQB:BVNNF) told investors it expects to see its products available in the Ontario Cannabis Store system by the month of September after it obtained purchase orders from the provincial retailer.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Marcum LLP

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Marcum LLP (“Marcum”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 5, 2021 . Marcum was appointed following the resignation of MNP LLP (“MNP”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm effective July 5, 2021 .

“We would like to thank MNP for their guidance and expertise over the past two years and we look forward to working with Marcum as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm,” stated Chief Financial Officer, Alex D’Amico.

Keep reading... Show less

Summer Could Heat Up Buzz for Cannabis Drinks in Canada

Cannabis-infused beverages are not a new product concept, but this summer Canadian drink makers hope consumers will discover them for the first time.

Recreational cannabis beverages have beguiled Canadian producers through different avenues, and many continue to make investments. The promise of these drinks lies in the potential of a more welcoming option for new consumers who may be out of their depth with rolled-up dried flower.

Keep reading... Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N — BioHarvest Sciences Inc./

In the news release, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years, issued 07-Jul-2021 by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that an incorrect version of the release was issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Start of Operations in West Virginia

Trulieve is the first medical cannabis operator to start planting in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today that it commenced operations in West Virginia . The Company has begun cultivation at their 100,000 square foot size facility in Huntington, West Virginia .

Keep reading... Show less

Bioharvest Sciences Inc.’s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years

– The Company demonstrates the efficiency and reliability of its BioFarming technology by reducing production cycle time for Cannabis from 14-23 weeks to 3-4 weeks.

– The Company’s BioFarming technology will allow the Company to harvest 13-17 cycles per year versus 2-4 cycles per year for conventional Cannabis agriculture.

Keep reading... Show less