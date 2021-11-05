Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Curaleaf Looking for European Growth

A US-based multi-state operator (MSO) announced it has set aside a new company division that will pursue the European cannabis market.

Also this week, a cannabis research firm revealed that cannabis now holds a position as one of the most highly valued crops in the US.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA) announced that its subsidiary EMMAC Life Sciences Group will now operate as Curaleaf International and will target opportunities in the burgeoning European cannabis market.

“The landscape in Europe is changing and we can see similar clear patterns to the progress in North America for adult use cannabis,” Antonio Costanzo, CEO of Curaleaf International, said in a statement to shareholders.

The company said it expects the value of the entire European cannabis market to sit at 3.2 billion euros by 2025.

Boris Jordan, founder and executive chairman of Curaleaf, has been a heavy proponent of the European opportunity and its role in the growth of MSOs beyond the US. He recently joined the board of the Bloomwell Group, a German cannabis company.

Earlier this year, Jordan tipped his hand about his level of interest in the European opportunity.

“The Europeans are taking a more careful approach to this and a far more pharmaceutical medical approach than the United States did,” Jordan said during an online cannabis event.

According to a new dataset from market researcher Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:MCMJ), cannabis is now the fifth most valuable crop in the US market, beating cotton, rice and peanuts.

Cannabis is worth US$6.2 billion in annual wholesale value, the report indicates. Corn stands alone as the most valuable crop, represented by a US$61 billion value line.

David Downs, lead author of the report and Leafly’s California bureau chief, described the return from cannabis as “mind-boggling,” and highlighted the need for cannabis federal reform.

“This plant is helping generate wealth, employment, and community investment around the country, and our legislators need to recognize the opportunity cannabis presents for Americans — today,” Downs said.

The study was completed in partnership with Whitney Economics.

  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) released the financial report for its fiscal Q2 2022 period. The company reported $131.4 million in revenue, a decrease from last year, while also posting a loss of $162.6 million for its EBITDA. “In new industries where the potential is immense, progress is rarely a straight line,” CEO David Klein said.
  • Avicanna (TSX:AVCN,OTCQX:AVCNF) confirmed the receipt of Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) certification in Colombia for its subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp. “Coupled with the new regulatory framework in Colombia which would authorize the export of flower; we will now deliver GACP and organic certified flower from our greenhouse and outdoor modalities to the global market,” Lucas Nosiglia, president of Avicanna LATAM, said.
  • Columbia Care (NEO:CCHW,CSE:CCHW,OTCQX:CCHWF) completed an acquisition worth US$42 million to obtain vertically integrated Colorado-based cannabis company Medicine Man.
  • Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI) issued a corporate update to shareholders in which it outlines recent events for its product presence in Canada. “Our industry-leading market share growth really highlights the continued momentum that Organigram is experiencing in the market,” Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Organigram, said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Avicanna Announces Management Change

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

Avicanna Inc. (” Avicanna ” or the ” Company “) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products announces that, with immediate effect, Setu Purohit will no longer serve as President and Chief Legal Officer of the Company. He will remain a member of the Company’s board of directors.

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces November 2021 Investor Conference Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), the largest cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States today announced CEO Kim Rivers will be participating in various investor conferences in November.

  • Grizzle Cannabis Con, November 23, 2021: Ms. Rivers will headline the event with a live stream, on YouTube at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Cowen 4 th Annual Cannabis Conference, November 29, 2021: Ms. Rivers will participate in a panel discussion at 9:40 a.m. ET and one-on-one meetings.

About Trulieve

Keep reading... Show less

Canopy Growth Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the  (“Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2022 ended September 30, 2021 . All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Keep reading... Show less

Codebase UK NFT Investment Update

Instacoin UK Provides Progress Report Toward Full Scale Launch of IOS and Android Mobile App

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s non-fungible token (NFT) investment, Instacoin UK, has provided an update on its progress

Keep reading... Show less

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Gage Growth Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Gage Growth Corp. (CSE: GAGE; OTCQX: GAEGF), a vertically integrated, high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Gage Growth Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Gage Growth Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GAEGF.”  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Keep reading... Show less