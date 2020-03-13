Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Coronavirus Affects Tech in Cannabis

The Investing News Network rounds up some of the biggest company and market news in the cannabis market for the past trading week.









During the past trading week (March 9 to 13), a cannabis analyst discussed how the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could affect the larger marijuana industry in Canada.

Two cannabis players fell further in an already struggling market after announcements of poor results and job cuts, while analysts with CIBC Capital Markets have marked some companies investors can find refuge at amid the market volatility.

Here’s a closer look at some of the biggest cannabis news over the week.

TGOD, Zenabis tumble on losses, staff reductions

Starting off our list is the tale of two cannabis companies that both took significant hits following the release of some less-than-encouraging news.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD) (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF) revealed net losses of C$144.75 million for the quarter and C$195.75 million for its full 2019 year in its most recent quarterly results.

TGOD’s losses are matched against quarterly revenue at C$3.25 million and C$11.16 million for the year.

In the press release, TGOD CEO Brian Athaide mentioned that though the past fiscal year proved to be a challenging one for the company, the firm remains optimistic about its continued sales momentum moving into fiscal 2020.

Along with the results, TGOD also revised its near- and long-term forecasts in its reduced operating footprint and said it was forgoing the expansion of its proposed cultivation for export in Jamaica to focus on activity in Canada.

Since market close on Tuesday (March 10), shares have plummeted over 35 percent. Prices opened at C$0.28 on Friday (March 13), the lowest TGOD has been in the last six months.

Meanwhile, Zenabis Global (TSX:ZENA) took a similar beating in the open market after telling investors that, like other players in the Canadian cannabis space, it had cut its workforce by 22 percent.

The cuts come after a review of the company’s operations during a pivot to becoming a consumer packaged goods company and ensuring operational efficiency.

Shares tumbled over 21 percent during Thursday’s trading session following the news, and shares opened at C$0.07 on Friday.

Zenabis said the black market for cannabis is still putting pressure on wholesale prices, but its decision to rightsize, along with producing low-cost high-quality products, will aid the firm in remaining competitive.

Despite the setbacks, CEO Kevin Coft said in the statement the firm still expects to become cashflow positive this year.

Analyst discusses COVID-19 and the cannabis industry

Amid the extreme volatility due to the global spread of COVID-19 — which has caused the stock markets to reach record lows in the past few weeks — one analyst has said the biggest hurdles for the cannabis supply chain are in lighting and vape production.

“This comes at a time where vape sales are expected to ramp up given their recent launch in the Canadian adult-use market and a rebound in sales in the US, after concerns late last year on vape-related illness,” Eight Capital Equity Research Analyst Graeme Kreindler said in a note to investors.

As Kreindler describes, his concerns about lighting for cultivation facilities and vape machinery are connected to the hit that manufacturing in Asia, and specifically China, has taken as the virus has spread across the continent.

Kreindler mentioned the environmental control segments are another space investors should keep an eye on. He explained that virtually all vape hardware is made in China, though a build up product created during the vape health crisis could help supply the demand.

In Canada, vape sales have been a part of several cannabis company’s strategies for cannabis 2.0 — the second stage of marijuana legalization in the country that put edible and ingestible cannabis-infused products online.

CIBC tags Canopy Rivers, Cronos as cannabis safe havens

Wrapping up our weekly list is a note from CIBC Capital Markets analysts John Zamparo and Seth Rubin, who have said that Canopy Rivers (TSX:RIV,OTC Pink:CNPOF) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON) are the places to “hide” in the current market conditions.

Zamparo and Rubin called Cronos’ balance sheet the strongest in the sector, noting that it has assets that can be used as a buffer, including a strong management team and an established relationship with cigarette giant Altria (NYSE:MO).

Meanwhile, Canopy Rivers is expected to be one of the few cannabis businesses that should generate revenue in 2020, they said. The company isn’t getting the credit it’s due, they noted, as the market ascribes virtually no value to some of the investments in its portfolio.

The pair said that as an industry leader, Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC) should remain on investors’ radar as well.

“We believe focus among cannabis investors has shifted to minimizing downside; in other words, evaluating cannabis stocks from a liquidation perspective, simply comparing market capitalization to net cash balances,” Zamparo and Rubin wrote.

The pair stressed that investors looking to move into cannabis should make a note of strong balance sheets that will protect firms against future downsides.

Investors should be mindful, however, the duo said, because the cannabis space could be looking at an even more difficult time than it faced in the past several months.

“At this stage, with trusted, high-quality, extremely profitable names with lengthy track records across multiple sectors trading 10%-30% lower than just a few months ago, we believe the cannabis industry will likely garner even less attention than it did during a very challenging H2/2020,” they wrote.

While the volatility is sure to knock out some players, the analysts said they see this as a necessary step for the industry and believe that the negative sentiment will soften over time.

Market updates

Columbia Care (NEO:CCHW,OTCQX:CCHWF) announced adjusted revenue at US$24.5 million for the quarter and US$78.8 million for the year in its most recent financial results.

In a statement, Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita called 2019 “a historic year” for the company, noting that the firm has seen quick growth in Illinois and Massachusetts after launching adult-use sales.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSX:DN,OTCQX:VRNDF) dropped its guidance on its upcoming quarterly results with anticipated revenue between C$10 million and C$10.5 million for the quarter and yearly revenue to come in between C$31.1 million and C$31.9 million.

Also in the Canadian cannabis space, AgraFlora Organics (CSE:AGRA,OTC Pink:AGFAF) closed on its acquisition of fellow cannabis company Sanna Health.

AgraFlora said that Sanna is looking at an extraction capacity of 250,000 kilograms of dried cannabis and hemp biomass a year once it’s granted the proper license amendment.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Danielle Edwards, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.