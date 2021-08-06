Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy Reports Revenue Increase

Shares of a top Canadian cannabis producer reacted this week after its latest financial results.

Also this week, Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI) announced it has found a new CEO in a former cannabis executive.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Canopy posts latest results

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) shared its financial results for its first fiscal quarter on Friday (August 6). The producer reported revenue of C$136 million for the period ended June 30, 2021.

When it comes to net earnings for Q1, the Ontario-based producer reported C$392.4 million for the latest quarter, attributed to an unidentified C$581 million in “other income”

After tumbling in early trading, shares of Canopy recovered for the day. As of 2:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, the company was up a marginal 0.47 percent at a price per share of US$19.23 on the NASDAQ.

In terms of the US market, Canopy told investors it is continuing to scale its current business opportunities. But as of this moment, Canopy still can’t sell recreational products in the US market.

“While we’re encouraged by regulatory advancement in the U.S., Canopy is not waiting as we continue to scale our business on both sides of the border with an exciting product pipeline planned for the coming quarters,” David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth, said.

Organigram gets a new CEO

Beena Goldenberg, who most recently was CEO of The Supreme Cannabis Company, has been appointed CEO of Organigram Holdings.

“I have watched the evolution of Organigram into a national and international leader in the cannabis industry and am looking forward to working with and continuing to build a team known for its high-quality products, strong brands and a commitment to industry leading innovation,” Goldenberg said.

Supreme Cannabis was acquired by Canopy Growth in June of this year.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

In May, the company announced Greg Engel would step down as leader of the company after serving there for four years years.

Goldenberg joins a cannabis company with a critical strategic investment with British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI,LSE:BATS). As part of the investment, a collaboration plan has been set in motion for the development of novel cannabis product formulations as the company prepares for a US market entry.

Cannabis company news

  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY) confirmed the launch of a new line of cannabis-infused chocolates and soft-chew gummies in the Canadian market. These new products are designated to serve the medical market in the country.
  • The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS,OTCQX:VLNCF) announced the launch of two new flavors for its Summit 10 beverage line done in partnership with A1 Cannabis. The new flavors for these drinks are raspberry lemonade and peach lemonade.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF,OTCQX:FFLWF) told investors about the acquisition of assets from Wikileaf Technologies (CSE:WIKI) by its subsidiary. “Hifyre’s expanded digital strategy offers a significant opportunity to expand the Company’s e-commerce revenue channels through an asset-light and highly scalable model both in Canada and the US,” Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower, told investors.
  • PharmaCielo (TSXV:PCLO,OTCQX:PCLOF) signed a sales agreement with a Brazilian company. The deal will see PharmaCielo offer a selection of products from its medical line, and shipment is expected to begin in Q4 2021.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Marcum LLP

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Marcum LLP (“Marcum”) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 5, 2021 . Marcum was appointed following the resignation of MNP LLP (“MNP”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm effective July 5, 2021 .

“We would like to thank MNP for their guidance and expertise over the past two years and we look forward to working with Marcum as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm,” stated Chief Financial Officer, Alex D’Amico.

Keep reading... Show less

Summer Could Heat Up Buzz for Cannabis Drinks in Canada

Cannabis-infused beverages are not a new product concept, but this summer Canadian drink makers hope consumers will discover them for the first time.

Recreational cannabis beverages have beguiled Canadian producers through different avenues, and many continue to make investments. The promise of these drinks lies in the potential of a more welcoming option for new consumers who may be out of their depth with rolled-up dried flower.

Keep reading... Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N — BioHarvest Sciences Inc./

In the news release, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years, issued 07-Jul-2021 by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that an incorrect version of the release was issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces Start of Operations in West Virginia

Trulieve is the first medical cannabis operator to start planting in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States announced today that it commenced operations in West Virginia . The Company has begun cultivation at their 100,000 square foot size facility in Huntington, West Virginia .

Keep reading... Show less

Bioharvest Sciences Inc.’s First Cannabis Cell Reservoir Produces Ongoing Flowering Stage Cannabinoid Cells For 2 Years

– The Company demonstrates the efficiency and reliability of its BioFarming technology by reducing production cycle time for Cannabis from 14-23 weeks to 3-4 weeks.

– The Company’s BioFarming technology will allow the Company to harvest 13-17 cycles per year versus 2-4 cycles per year for conventional Cannabis agriculture.

Keep reading... Show less