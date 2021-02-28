Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canadian Retailer Enters US Market

In the cannabis space this week, retailer Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF,OTCQX:FFLWF) told investors it will be entering the US market through a novel strategic action.

Meanwhile, two longstanding cannabis partners ended their relationship.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Following US listing application, retailer pursues American marketplace

Fire & Flower said on Monday (February 22) that it will license its store brand, store operating system and Hifyre technology platform for the set up of dispensaries in California, Arizona and Nevada via a private company operating as American Acres Managers.

“Securing an agreement that will rapidly place Fire & Flower licensed stores in the United States is the first step in executing our vision well ahead of federal legalization in the United States,” CEO Trevor Fencott said in a statement.

The US market has quickly gained steam as the most in-demand sector to cover for Canadian cannabis companies as chatter has picked up about potential policy changes for the country.

The company went as far as to say it anticipates that the first Fire & Flower store will open in the initial half of the 2021 fiscal period in Palm Springs, California.

Canopy Growth closes relationship with spin-off company

A previously announced separation deal between former partners Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) and RIV Capital (TSX:RIV,OTC:CNPOF), formerly known as Canopy Rivers, was completed this past week.

As part of the transaction, Canopy Growth will walk away with a 20 percent stake in TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF), a cannabis operator with US assets. However, Canopy Growth can’t exercise the shares it owns in the company until there is a change in federal permissions for cannabis in the US.

For RIV Capital, this now means the company is free to fully pursue investments in the US cannabis market. “We believe that the evolving regulatory environment and market conditions make now an ideal time to enter the US, the most attractive cannabis market in the world,” Narbé Alexandrian, president and CEO of RIV Capital, said in a statement.

RIV Capital also told investors that the company “may initiate the process to de-list from the TSX and list its securities on a stock exchange that does not prohibit such investments or acquisitions at such time.”

Cannabis company news

  • The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS,OTCQX:VLNCF) issued fiscal results for Q4 2020 as well as the full year. “Moving into 2021 with a transformed business model … Valens is focused on three key initiatives — growing unit volumes per SKU, increasing Cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 product market share, and driving revenues in new consumer verticals,” Valens CEO Tyler Robson said.
  • High Tide (TSXV:HITI,OTCQB:HITIF) confirmed an update to its balance sheet. Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide, said the company’s financials have never been stronger. He added that the company will now go ahead and pursue potential acquisition deals.
  • Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA,TSX:APHA) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) jointly announced the launch of a website (www.aphriatilraytogether.com) to share details and updates with investors on the progress of their combination deal. “Together, Aphria and Tilray expect to have a robust strategic footprint in Canada and internationally with the operational scale necessary to compete more effectively in today’s consolidating cannabis market,” Aphria CEO Irwin Simon said.
  • Australis Capital (CSE:AUSA,OTCQB:AUSAF) completed its planned acquisition of a 51 percent stake in ALPS, which will lead to the appointment of Terry Booth as CEO once the deal closes.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

OPTIMI HEALTH and NUMINUS WELLNESS to Conduct Psychedelic Lab Research and Development

Agreement propels development of safe and effective proprietary products and formulations for the emerging psychedelic industry

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that effective January 4, 2021, it entered into a lab services agreement with Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus“). Recognized as an early leader in developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), Numinus is aiding Optimi’s mission to further the research and development of Canadian-grown psilocybin-producing mushrooms and related product formulations.

Nextleaf Solutions Provides a Corporate Update and Comments on Financial Results from the First Quarter

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis processor, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following corporate update:

Nextleaf Comments on Financial Results from Q1 Financials

Hill Street Reports FY 2021 Second Quarter Results and Provides Update on Operations

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (“Hill Street” or the “Company”) reported its second quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2020. A complete set of financial statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

The second quarter of FY21, saw continued momentum for the Company despite ongoing pandemic related challenges. Net revenue grew 8% to $745,748 from $689,276 versus the same quarter year ago. The Company also saw significant improvement on its bottom line, reducing its net loss by 50% from ($.956) million to ($.481) million, year over year for the quarter, as a result of improved gross margin and cost management efforts. On December 9, 2020, the company announced the closing of the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Lexaria Canpharm (“Canpharm“), the cannabis products division of Lexaria Biosciences, resulting in the addition of a new B2B Line of Business.

FinCanna Capital – The Only Publicly Traded, Royalty-Focused Company for the Licensed U.S. Cannabis Industry Provides Corporate Update

Royalty Model Provides Access to Early Stage Licenced U.S. Cannabis Companies and Leverage to High-Margin Revenues

FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna” or the “Company”) (CSE:CALI), a royalty company for the licensed U.S. cannabis industry, is pleased to provide a corporate update further to its recently announced upsized financing of $2 million

Numinus and Syreon Provide Psilocybin Compassionate Access Trial Update

Significant progress made as Numinus-sponsored PRIME study on psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for opioid, stimulant and/or alcohol use disorders enters pre-implementation stage

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), and Syreon Corporation (Syreon), a global contract research organization with expertise in conducting clinical trials across a broad range of diseases, are pleased to share that significant progress has been made in the single-arm, open-label compassionate access 1 trial of Psilocybin-Research Intervention with Motivational Enhancement (PRIME) for substance use disorders. Currently in the development stage, the PRIME study will assess the efficacy and safety of psilocybin-assisted motivational enhancement therapy.

