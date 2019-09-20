Cannabis Big News Roundup: Weekend Unlimited Expands To Oklahoma; TransCanna Closes Acquisition of SolDaze; Nextleaf Announces Supply Agreement with BevCanna
Danielle Adams - September 20th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Flower One Announces Official Launch of Nevada’s Largest Cannabis Extraction and Production Facility
- Chemesis International Inc. Announces Results of VividGro LED Lighting Installation
- Valens Becomes First Third-Party Processor to Enter Strategic Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to Supply Cannabis Oil Products
- Nextleaf Solutions Announces Supply Agreement with BevCanna Enterprises
- Alliance Growers Executes Exclusive HOCL Agreement
- Yield Growth Enters into Agreement to Acquire a 30 Percent Interest in Mushroom Business One Up Pure Energy and is Engaged for its Going Public Transaction
- Heritage Announces Joint Venture with Empower Clinics for the Production of Hemp-Derived CBD Oils and Formulated Products in Oregon USA
- Weekend Unlimited Expands To Oklahoma, It’s Second State In As Many Months
- Orchid Ventures Is Now DTC Eligible In The United States
- Geyser Brands Closes Transaction to Acquire Several In-Market Brands
- Nutritional High Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Extract Solutions
- Ignite International Brands, Ltd. Joins OTCQX Best Market in the United States
- CB2 Insights Licenses Electronic Data Capture Software to MyAccess Clinics for Use In the UK
- 1933 Industries Executes Licensing Agreement with PLUGplay and Prepares for Nevada-Wide Launch of Unique Vaporizer Pod System
- Aura’s Pharmadrug Signs Major Supply Agreement Setting Stage for Brand Launch & Expanded Distribution
- TransCanna Closes Acquisition of SolDaze
