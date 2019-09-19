TransCanna Closes Acquisition of SolDaze

TransCanna Holdings Inc. announces closure of previously-announced acquisition of Tres Ojos Naturals LLC, doing business as SolDaze.









TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE:TCAN) (FSE:TH8) (“TransCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding equity interest in Tres Ojos Naturals LLC, doing business as SolDaze, a limited liability company based in Santa Cruz, California.

TransCanna paid to the vendors a purchase price comprised of an aggregate cash payment of US$200,000 (including a previously paid deposit of US$50,000) and the issuance of 810,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Closing Share Consideration”) at a deemed price of $1.14 per share. The Company and the vendors entered into a voluntary pooling agreement in respect of the Closing Share Consideration, which provides for a release of such shares over a two-year period, subject to acceleration in the event that the sales of SolDaze products meet specific revenue targets. The number of shares released may also be reduced in the event that certain revenue targets are not met by the dates specified. An additional cash payment in the amount of US$150,000 will be paid on November 15, 2019 to satisfy the remaining cash portion of the purchase price.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

