Cannabis Big News Roundup: Ignite Joins the OTC Markets; Nextleaf Solutions Issued Significant US Patent for Cannabis Post-Extraction Processing; BevCanna Signs LOI for 130 Acres of Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation
Danielle Adams - September 6th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- MustGrow Obtains Exclusive Rights of Streptomyces Bio-Fungicide Product Used to Treat Powdery Mildew in Cannabis Production
- Ignite International Brands, Ltd. Joins OTC Markets
- Nextleaf Solutions Issued Significant U.S. Patent for Cannabis Post-Extraction Processing
- Khiron Initiates Construction of Cultivation and Processing Facility in Uruguay, Expanding Multi-Jurisdiction and Export Capacity
- BevCanna Signs Letter of Intent for 130 Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation
- Yield Growth Supports $3.7 Million in Licensing Deals by Adding to Product Catalogue with 26 Products In Stability Testing
- High Tide Opens Canna Cabana Stores in Calgary and Vegreville Bringing its Total to 19 Locations across Alberta
- TILT Holdings Announces Milestone of Supporting 2,000 Brands Across North America and Full Integration of Baker into Blackbird
To see our previous Cannabis Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.