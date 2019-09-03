Nextleaf Solutions Issued Significant U.S. Patent for Cannabis Post-Extraction Processing

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE:OILS) announced today it has been granted a U.S. patent pertaining to the Company’s proprietary technology for post-extraction processing of THC and CBD.









Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”) (CSE:OILS, OTCQB:OILFF, FSE:L0MA) announced today it has been granted a U.S. patent pertaining to the Company’s proprietary technology for post-extraction processing of THC and CBD.

The patent extends the Company’s existing patent portfolio, to include methodology relating to the removal of fats and waxes from crude cannabis oil extracts in far less time, achieving more efficient throughput rates, and a highly desirable, impurity-free, refined distillate. Nextleaf can apply this advantage to a variety of primary extraction methods, such as CO2 or ethanol.

“Since 2017, we’ve been hyper-focused on acquiring, developing, and protecting IP around the underlying technology that goes into transforming plant into product,” stated Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf. “Our technology is based around what we believe to be the most efficient method to go from dried cannabis biomass into a high-purity THC or CBD rich distillate, in an efficient and truly scalable way. This being our fourth issued patent, further strengthens Nextleaf’s intellectual property portfolio pertaining to industrial-scale cannabis extraction and purification.”

The infused-product industry is projected to be $2.7 billion per year in Canada alone, driven largely by shifting consumer preferences from dried flower to edibles, vapes and concentrates. The Company believes IP around methodology and formulation of how those products are manufactured efficiently at scale will be one of the key differentiators in the industry.

“One of the biggest issues with infused products relates to taste. With crude extracts and less refined oils, the consumer experience is affected by inferior taste and smell because of the chlorophyll, fats, and waxes,” said Pedersen. “Nextleaf is able to fix those issues through its proprietary processing methodologies and equipment, which we’ve protected through a portfolio of four issued and 25 pending patents.”

“We believe the success of every producer in the cannabis industry will ultimately come down to the quality of their product, and the cost per milligram to create that product,” said Pedersen. “By having a technology advantage protected by defendable intellectual property, OILS will be able to drive low-cost production and maintain a competitive advantage and leadership position.”

Nextleaf’s IP department is focused on obtaining broad, worldwide patent coverage for the Company’s innovative methodologies and equipment, with an emphasis on the United States and Canada. Once cannabis oils, edibles and concentrates become legal, the Company plans to begin commercializing its intellectual property in jurisdictions where cannabis is federally legal.

About Nextleaf Solutions

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (“OILS”) is the first publicly traded company to be issued a U.S. patent for the industrial-scale extraction and purification of cannabinoids. OILS owns a portfolio of four (4) issued and 25 pending patents pertaining to the production of high-purity cannabinoid distillate, the precursor used in the manufacturing of standardized THC and CBD based products. Once cannabis concentrates become legal across Canada on October 17, 2019, the company plans to commercialize its intellectual property portfolio through IP licensing, and B2B processing services.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: OILS), OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States (OTCQB: OILFF) and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: L0MA).

