Cannabis Big News Roundup: Alliance Growers: International Master Franchise Agreement; Bougainville Changes its Name to Primo Nutraceuticals; Nutritional High Enters Into Partnership in Asia
Danielle Adams - October 25th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- High Tide Exceeds $797,000 in Systemwide Retail Cannabis Store Sales for the 3-Day Period Celebrating the First Anniversary of Legalization
- Nutritional High Enters Into Partnership in Asia – Signs Exclusive Agreement With Golden Triangle to Bring Family of Brands to North America
- BevCanna Announces Exclusive Joint Venture and Manufacturing Agreement with Bloom
- Chemesis International Inc. Secures Supply Agreement for Hemp Biomass in California
- Yield Growth Signs Definitive Agreement with Green Space Worldwide to Market Urban Juve
- Weekend Unlimited Launches WKND! Wellness Hemp Derived CBD Online Retail Shop
- Mojave Jane Brands’ SpeedWeed Launches Direct to Consumer eCommerce Platform
- Bougainville Ventures Inc. (CSE:BOG) Changes its Name to Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:PRMO)
- Alliance Growers International Master Franchise Agreement
