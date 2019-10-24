Alliance Growers International Master Franchise Agreement

Alliance Growers reports it has negotiated the expansion of the Exclusive Canadian Distributor Agreement previously announced on October 10, 2019.









Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE:ACG, FWB:1LA, OTCQB:ALGWF) (“Alliance Growers” or “the Company), reports it has negotiated the expansion of the Exclusive Canadian Distributor Agreement previously announced on October 10, 2019. An international element has been granted with opportunities in the USA and with sales access to other territories with no National Distributor. The rights negotiated include the rights to sell, market and oversee turn-key organic waste management/organic fertilizer franchises that will provide services to cultivators and to the entire agri-food, industry specifically those that require in-line disinfection and clean processing equipment.

Alliance will immediately engage a team from Europe to introduce and promote the franchisee program across Canada and in the USA from a Vancouver and London Ontario base for Canada, and a Missouri base in the USA.

This expanded agreement further extends the Company’s reach beyond the cannabis space, but also beyond Canada to include customers in the USA and in other countries globally. Advantages include low cost entry for Alliance Growers, head office support and a management team with international experience.

The franchise model provides Alliance Growers with multiple revenue streams from franchise fees, equipment sales, service fees, a royalty stream, consumables and sales to other industries with the byproducts created in the process. The initial sales team has been mobilized and the marketing plan is in the final stages of completion. The franchise model is able to be scaled to suit a wide span of demographics both urban and rural.

As part of the process, this system uses the Black Soldier Fly Larvae to ‘upcycle’ organic waste producing a high-quality fertilizer, in addition to harvesting the larvae as a protein rich food source for pets and the fish farm sector. The company is also working with universities in East Asia to extract and isolate highvalue product groups from the larvae to be sold into the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors.

“Dennis Petke, President and CEO of Alliance Growers commented “Alliance has expanded its business to the agriculture market globally, including medical cannabis operations. We will be providing products and services that are green and sustainable for growers of all types of crops. The low-cost of entry of this multi-national Master Franchise business assists Alliance in achieving near term revenue. We are working with our finance partners to ensure we have the capital required to execute on our business plan in a very short period of time.”

Mark Rogers, CEO Grublets Limited added “The appetite from local authorities in the UK, the agrifood industry and restaurants etc to contribute to an organic waste solution that is all encompassing and profitable has been staggering, this is truly a full circle recycling business which can be driven by small business with a low cost entry program. We are excited to be launching in Canada with Alliance.”

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Vertically Integrated Global Company Servicing the Agri-Business including Medical Cannabis. The Company is driven by its ‘Four Pillars’ Organization Plan – 1. Providing Services to the Agri Business Globally (Tissue Culture Plantlets, HOCl and Organic Fertilizer) 2. Global Medical Cannabis Cultivation (including: Investments in Strategic Licensed Producer Applicants), 3-Medical Grade CBD Oil Supply and Distribution and 4-Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. to jointly develop and operate a 63,000- square foot Biotech Complex, primarily for the production of Tissue Culture Plantlets for hemp and cannabis cultivators. Other services for the Agri-Businesses, outside of the Biotech Complex, include a unique application of HOCl technology to protect crops against mold and bacteria and the provision of turn-key organic waste management/organic fertilizer services by way of franchises. These two technologies are stand-alone processes, but may be utilized together for maximum benefit

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.alliancegrowers.com or the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

