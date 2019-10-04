Cannabis Big News Roundup: Chemesis to Launch Hemp Cigarettes; Geyser Brands Launches SToND Naturals Brand; Harborside Unveils State-of-the-Art Growing Facility
Danielle Adams - October 4th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Yield Growth Announces 5 New European Compliance Certificates Issued for Urban Juve Products Completing European Registration for a Total of 8 Hemp Oil Infused Products
- 1933 Industries Commences Flowering Stage at New Cannabis Facility in Las Vegas
- Chemesis International Inc. to Launch Hemp Cigarettes
- Harborside Inc. Unveils State-of-the-Art One-Acre Growing Facility for Premium Flowers
- Orchid Ventures Announces the Launch of its New Distribution Company
- Geyser Brands Launches New Premium Brand Line, SToND Naturals
- BevCanna Signs Definitive Agreement with Higharchy Ventures to Create and Manufacture Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
- Green Growth Brands Opens 150th CBD Shop and Provides Progress Update
