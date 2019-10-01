Chemesis International Inc. to Launch Hemp Cigarettes

Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI, OTC:CADMF, FRA:CWAA), will manufacture, distribute and retail hemp cigarettes.









Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI, OTC:CADMF, FRA:CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), will manufacture, distribute and retail hemp cigarettes. The cigarettes will be distributed throughout the United States and European markets as the Company scales production.

In addition to the vape market, the global cigarette market was worth $888 billion USD in 2018, and is expected to grow at 4% CAGR during 2019-20241. With recent regulation changes and a shift away from vaping, the Company believes Hemp Cigarettes will become increasingly popular as an alternative.

The Company will offer white-labelling contracts along with its own branded products which will be distributed throughout Chemesis’ dispensaries and distribution network. The Company will also look to offer via e-commerce platforms as its retail strategy further expands.

“Chemesis has been increasing its manufacturing and distribution capabilities steadily,” said Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Montero. “The Company will continue to expand its catalogue offerings through unique products that give consumers flexibility and choice. Hemp cigarettes provide the Company with another product that brings shareholder value through high margins and mass distribution. The product line compliments the previously announced tobacco-free smokeless cannabis chew.”

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California and is in the process of constructing a GMP certified facility in Colombia. Chemesis’ Puerto Rico operations are licensed to operate 100,000 ft2 of cultivation, and 35,000 ft2 of manufacturing floor space. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

