Cannabis Big News Roundup: Harvest One Signs Extraction Agreement with Valens; Canopy Signs Extract Supply Agreement With MediPharm Labs; CROP Signs California Processing and Retail Distribution Deals
Danielle Adams - November 30th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Lineage Announces Termination of Agreements With Mt. Baker and Quinsam
- Canopy Growth Completes Strategic Extract Supply Agreement With MediPharm Labs
- CROP Farm Signs California Processing and Retail Distribution Deals
- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Licenses its Proprietary GrowthSTORM™ System to Affiliate Cannabis Producer
- Orion Nutraceuticals Increases Capacity and Lowers Production Costs Through FCM Global Partnership
- Redfund Capital Client Biolog Inc. and Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. Announce Joint Development of Water-Soluble Cannabis Technology
- Alliance Growers Commences Trading under Trading Symbol ALGWF on OTCQB Venture Market Exchange
- Indiva Launches E-Commerce Store: High-Quality Accessories Officially On Sale
- Cannvas.Me Reaches Over 1,000,000 Cannabis Data Points
- Naturally Splendid Secures National Distribution for Pawsitive FX™ Pet Product Line
- Weekend Unlimited Inc. Announces Commencement of New Greenhouse Construction
- Khiron Life Sciences Enters Peruvian Cannabis Market With Approval For Commercialization Of Kuida® CBD Cosmeceutical Brand
- Harvest One Signs Extraction Agreement with Valens
- Wayland Group Enters the United Kingdom
- Progressive Planet: Hemp Grow Trial Shows Z1-Zeolite Affected Cannabinoid Compounds
