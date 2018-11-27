Alliance Growers Commences Trading under Trading Symbol ALGWF on OTCQB Venture Market Exchange

Alliance Growers (CSE:ACG) (“Alliance” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTC Markets Group to be listed on the OTCQB Venture Market as of November 27, 2018, under the OTCQB ticker symbol ALGWF.









Dennis Petke, CEO of Alliance Growers, stated: “We are pleased to be listed on the OTCQB, as this provides an opportunity to attract a broader base of US and international investors with a transparent trading platform that will help to maximize the Company’s share value for its shareholders. It is well known that a great number of US investors would like to invest in publicly traded Canadian cannabis stocks, such as Alliance Growers, but are unable to do so through their US brokers unless the Canadian company is dual listed in the US. Admission to the OTCQB exchange is part of our long-term strategy to introduce the company to a wide range of institutional and retail investors in the US. With the OTCQB dual listing Alliance is now able to access a new investor base that is ten times that of Canada. This times well with our current financing initiatives and expansion of our Canadian and international opportunities in the rapidly growing Cannabis sector.”

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market and is a leading market for international companies including resource companies in the exploration and development stage. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market without the rigid procedures common with other US exchange listings. Their premium markets offer companies at all stages of development the right platform to create a transparent trading experience for their investors. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline for transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Qualifying for listing on the OTCQB is a significant stepping stone for Alliance Growers. While Alliance Growers currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: ACG), its new secondary OTCQB listing provides better access to institutional investors and a broader shareholder base. The OTCQB provides solutions to better engage and inform US investors about Alliance Growers.

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Diversified Global Medical Cannabis Company driven by the Company’s ‘Four Pillars’ Organization Plan – Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. advancing a new business partnership, to jointly develop and operate a 62,000-square foot facility, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general. The proposed Cannabis Biotech Complex’s main facility is the Cannabis Biotech Centre which will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically utilizing the “Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System”, which allows for more tissue cultured plantlets to be produced in less space and less time.

