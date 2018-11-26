Wayland Group Enters the United Kingdom

Wayland Group Corp. (CSE:WAYL; FWB:75M; OTCQB:MRRCF) (“Wayland” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire 51% of UK based Theros Pharma Ltd. (“Theros”), an early stage company that has successfully imported cannabis to the UK for patients with a prescription for medical cannabis.









Wayland Group Corp. (CSE:WAYL; FWB:75M; OTCQB:MRRCF) (“Wayland” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire 51% of UK based Theros Pharma Ltd. (“Theros”), an early stage company that has successfully imported cannabis to the UK for patients with a prescription for medical cannabis.

This transaction enhances Wayland’s global growth strategy and will provide the Company with access to the UK market for sale and distribution of its products. Recent UK legislation allows for the prescription of cannabis from a medical specialist via a regular pharmacy model. Access to this burgeoning market, with National Health Service insurance coverage for medical cannabis to ensure patient outcomes, is a key strategic element of Wayland’s global platform.

“We’re proud to join with Theros on the journey to enhance lives through cannabis, now in the UK. Theros’ dedicated team of professionals and advocates, who were instrumental in achieving cannabis legalization in the UK will work with Wayland to create access to cannabis for patients and further advocate for personalized medicine,” Declared Wayland Chief Executive Officer Ben Ward.

“I am very pleased that Wayland is working with Theros, to bring good quality medical cannabis into the UK. I hope this supply will bring benefit to many thousands of people in the UK who deserve a chance to use this medication to alleviate so many disabling symptoms,” stated Hannah Deacon, mother of Alfie Dingley who received the first medical UK cannabis license.

Professor Mike Barnes, neurologist and medical cannabis campaigner who helped to obtain the first UK license for Alfie said, “It will be a pleasure to work in collaboration with Wayland. I look forward to a fruitful partnership so that medical cannabis can be brought to so many people who deserve it.”

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement the Company has agreed to make an initial payment of 3,800,000GBP followed by a second payment of 24,000,000GBP following certain milestones being achieved, including issuance to Theros of a license to cultivate cannabis in the UK or a license to import medical cannabis for use in the UK.

Both payments will be satisfied by the issuance of common shares of the Company based on then-current market prices, but subject to a floor issue price of $1.65 per Common Share.

The payments are conditional on receipt of applicable stock exchange approval, approval of holders of at least two-thirds of the Company’s outstanding debentures and any other applicable approvals.

Maricann Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, is operating under the Wayland Group name. For further details see the press release dated September 24, 2018.

About Wayland Group

Wayland is a vertically integrated cultivator and processor of cannabis. The Company was founded in 2013 and is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates a cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation, and distribution business under federal licenses from the Government of Canada. The Company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, Regensdorf, Switzerland and Ibague, Colombia. Wayland has also announced transactions that will expand its global footprint to include operations in Italy and the UK. Wayland will continue to pursue new opportunities globally in its effort to enhance lives through cannabis.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s plans for the UK market and the Company’s continued global expansion, including with respect to the terms of the proposed transaction, its effect on the Company’s global platform and the number and price at which common shares are expected to be issued. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, that the proposed transaction will be completed on the terms and timelines anticipated by the Company or at all, that Theros will obtain the applicable licenses in the UK on the terms and timelines anticipated or at all, the effect that the proposed acquisition, when completed, will have on the Company’s global platform, that all necessary stock exchange, securityholder, regulatory and other approvals will be received in connection with the proposed or potential issuances of Common Shares under the proposed transaction on the timelines anticipated or at all and that all other conditions to closing will be satisfied in the manner and on the timelines anticipated. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release

