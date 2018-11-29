CROP Farm Signs California Processing and Retail Distribution Deals

CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP, OTC:CRXPF) announced today it has signed a toll processing agreement with a manufacturing company that will produce oils, crumbles and distillates for sale in to the California market.









CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP, OTC:CRXPF) announced today it has signed a toll processing agreement with a manufacturing company that will produce oils, crumbles and distillates for sale in to the California market.

The raw material will be finished cannabis from CROP’s Humboldt County farm where the cannabis is awaiting sale, being trimmed or drying. The farm is currently flowering 10,000 sqft of canopy for a late stage harvest and is working on the permitting for its 2019 expansion including a proposed 30,000 sq ft automated greenhouse facility.

In addition, a distribution agreement is now in place for the cannabis which will be sold under the company’s Hempire brand for estimated gross revenue of approximately $1,600 per pound of flower. The farm has allocated 750lbs of inventory to be sold under the Hempire brand.

The distributor has offices in Oakland and Orange County. Their distribution network consists of approximately 350 licensed cannabis stores across California.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: “Progress is continuing on becoming fully vertically integrated with self-serving Emerald Heights retail application. Processing and distribution are key agreements in getting our product onto hundreds of potential retail shelves. CROP’s core goal is maximizing its return on investment from tenant 2018 production, while preparing and building relationships for an exciting 2019.”

About CROP

CROP is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol “CROP” and in the US under the symbol “CRXPF”. CROP is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. The Company’s portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, 1,865 acres of CBD farms, extraction in Nevada and joint ventures on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary apps with international focuses in Jamaica and Italy.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line, US and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands. CROP’s infrastructure has over 150,000 sq ft of built canopy and over 2,900 acres of real estate.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected returns from the California Project; the technological effects of California Project; the intention to expand its portfolio; and execute on its business plan. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the regulatory and legal framework regarding the cannabis industry in general among all levels of government and zoning; risks associated with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules relating to the cannabis industry; risks associated with maintaining its interests in its various assets; the ability of the Company to finance operations and execute its business plan and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

