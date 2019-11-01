Cannabis Big News Roundup: Adastra Labs Subsidiary Receives Analytical Testing Licence; VIVO and CB2 Insights Enter Technology and Research Partnership; Yield Growth Creates 6 New Cannabis Topical Products
Danielle Adams - November 1st, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Adastra Labs: Chemia Analytics Inc. Receives Analytical Testing Licence
- VIVO and CB2 Insights Enter Technology and Research Partnership
- Geyser Brands Signs Joint Venture Agreement with Craft Collective for Non-Alcoholic, Cannabis-Infused Beverages
- Valens and BRNT Enter into Major White Label Deal with a Gross Revenue Potential to Valens of More Than $50 Million
- Yield Growth Announces Creation of 6 New Cannabis Topical Products
- Next Green Wave Expands Distribution of Its Cannabis Products Via Direct Delivery Service
- High Tide Opens 21st Canna Cabana Location in Alberta Bringing its Total to 27 Branded Retail Cannabis Stores Across Canada
- Acreage Announces October Grand Openings of The Botanist Dispensaries
