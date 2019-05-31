Cannabis Big News Roundup: Wayland Closes Transaction with ICC International Cannabis Corp.; Yield Growth Announces Licensing Agreement for $1M; Hill Street Announces Acquisition of OneLeaf Cannabis
Danielle Adams - May 31st, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Wayland Group Closes Transaction with ICC International Cannabis Corp.
- Heritage Signs Processing and Supply Term Sheet with Canntab
- High Hampton Engages California Branding Agency to support build out of brand identity across its portfolio
- Relevium Acquires Exclusive Licence From California Based Cannakids®
- CROP Subsidiary Enters 5 Month CBD Isolate Supply Agreement With BIOSCIENCE ENTERPRISES, INC.
- Yield Growth Announces Licensing Agreement for $1 Million Consideration for U.S. Rights to 56 White Label Formulations for CBD and THC Infused Products
- Khiron Announces Addition to $1.2B MJ ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF
- Chemesis International Inc. Receives Three Additional Cultivation Licenses & Begins Process to Increase Land Package by 10,000 Acres in Colombia
- Halo Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with High Tide for Exclusive Distribution of DabTabsTM Home Preparation Kits
- Geyser Brands Inc. Announces Signing Of Definitive Agreement To Acquire Brands
- Hill Street Announces Acquisition of OneLeaf Cannabis
- Multi-State Cannabis Brand Orchid Ventures Announces Plans to Launch in Five New States
- Cannvas Signs Definitive Contract with Liberty Leaf as Exclusive Cannabis Education Provider
- Wildflower Brands and City Cannabis Sign Definitive Agreement Forming Multi-Country Multi-State-Operator
- Valens Signs Multi-Year Cannabis Extraction Agreement with Tantalus Labs
- CanadaBis Capital Launches Partnership in Education with Olds College
