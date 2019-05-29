Khiron Announces Addition to $1.2B MJ ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQB:KHRNF), a cannabis company with core operations in Latin America is pleased to announce today its addition to the MJ ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ) (the “Fund”), a fund with approximately US$1.22 billion in assets currently under management.









Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQB:KHRNF), a cannabis company with core operations in Latin America is pleased to announce today its addition to the MJ ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ) (the “Fund”), a fund with approximately US$1.22 billion in assets currently under management. This represents an important development for the Company as it advances its strategy as a Latin American cannabis company with global growth.

The Fund tracks the Prime Alternative Harvest Index, designed to measure the performance of companies within the cannabis ecosystem benefiting from global medicinal and recreational cannabis legalization. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Prime Alternative Harvest Index.

As at May 28, 2019, the Fund held approximately 4.2 million Khiron Life Sciences common shares. A rebalancing of the Fund occurs each calendar quarter. The holdings of MJ ETFMG Alternative Harvest and its current portfolio weights are regularly updated and available at www.etfmj.com.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSXV, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

To be added to the distribution list, please email khiron@kcsa.com with “Khiron” in the subject line.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the final acceptance of the TSXV and the intended use of proceeds, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

United States Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United Statesor to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Further information in respect of the Company can be found at www.khiron.ca.

For further information: Investor Contacts: Chris Naprawa, President, T: +1 (416) 705-1144, E: cnaprawa@khiron.ca; Phil Carlson, KCSA Strategic Communications, T. (212)-896-1233, E: khiron@kcsa.com; Media Contact: Jon Packer, Vice President, Communications, T: +1 (416) 543-9179, E: jpacker@khiron.ca

Click here to connect with Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) for an Investor Presentation.