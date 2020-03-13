Cannabis Big News Roundup: Acreage Announces Opening of The Botanist Dispensary in Florida, Flower One Provides an Exclusive View of its Nevada Production & Extraction Facility, FSD Pharma Begins Phase 1 In-human Safety and Tolerability Study of Ultra Micro-Palmitolylethanolamide (PEA)
Kevin Vanstone - March 13th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s cannabis big news roundup.
- FSD Pharma Begins Phase 1 In-human Safety and Tolerability Study of Ultra Micro-Palmitolylethanolamide (PEA)
- Acreage Announces Opening of The Botanist Dispensary in Florida
- CanadaBis Capital Inc. Secures Cannabis Sales License for Stigma Grow
- Flower One Provides an Exclusive View of its Nevada Production & Extraction Facility
