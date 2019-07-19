Cannabis Big News Roundup: Triangle Plant Sciences and MustGrow Sign Technology Agreement; Chemesis Partners with Happy Tea; Mojave Jane Completes Acquisition of California’s 2083 Group
Danielle Adams - July 19th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Triangle Plant Sciences and MustGrow Sign Technology Agreement
- Chemesis International Inc. Announces Partnership with Happy Tea
- Flowr Receives Outdoor and Greenhouse Cultivation License
- MYM Announces 2019 Planting is Complete at the CBD Rich Hemp Nevada Project
- YIELD GROWTH Announces Distribution Agreement with Parcelpal
- Mojave Jane Completes Subscription and Acquisition of Shares of California’s 2083 Group
- Inner Spirit Holdings Announces Six New Licences for Spiritleaf Retail Cannabis Stores in Alberta And Opening of New Spiritleaf Corporate Store in Jasper
- Khiron Obtains Final Approval to Commercialize CBD Production and Receives Approval for an additional 17 Cannabis Strains from Colombian Agricultural Institute
- Flower One and Deuces 22 Enter Agreement to Bring High-Quality, Premium-Level Cannabis to Nevada
- CB2 Insights Selected by Drug Science as Research Technology Platform for the UK’s Largest Medical Cannabis Pilot
- Pure Global Announces New Distribution Agreement Expanding Access to CannMart’s Extensive Client Base
- 1933 Industries Receives Approval to Transfer its Cultivation Licenses and to Commence Cultivation Operations at its Newly Constructed Facility in Las Vegas
