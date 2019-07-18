Flower One and Deuces 22 Enter Agreement to Bring High-Quality, Premium-Level Cannabis to Nevada

“The Flower One team is thrilled to partner with Deuces 22, and introduce the brand and its products to Nevada and the U.S. market for the very first time,” said Ken Villazor, President and CEO of Flower One. “Our portfolio of Brand Partners is further strengthened today with the addition of Deuces 22, a company that is not only passionate about providing high-quality, premium cannabis products to its consumers, but also taking the complexity and stigma out of cannabis products through their educational platform. With this announcement, Flower One continues to diversify the cannabis offerings made available to Nevada’s cannabis retailers and consumers of all experience levels.”

“The vastness of Flower One’s cultivation and production operations made this partnership an easy decision. We strongly believe in their expertise and knowledge of the industry, and trust that as the Deuces 22 brand grows and evolves, the team and facility behind Flower One will be integral to our ability to reach and deliver a memorable experience to the market,” said John Salley, Co-Founder and President of Deuces 22. “Today’s announcement marks Deuces 22’s inaugural launch in the U.S. recreational cannabis market, and we couldn’t be happier to do so in Nevada with the support and guidance of Flower One.”

“The skill and experience of Flower One was immediately evident. From our first meeting, we knew we had found an impressive, local producer with values that aligned with our own. Using industry-leading greenhouse technologies and innovative growing practices, Flower One’s growers have an unparalleled level of agricultural expertise that we are very excited to leverage,” said Tyla Salley, Co-Founder and CEO of Deuces 22. “We feel confident that Flower One is well-positioned to elevate the Deuces 22 brand, and to help us achieve our goal of delivering the best high without sacrificing accessibility or convenience.”

A selection of Deuces 22’s high-quality products will soon be available for purchase in Nevada, carefully branded to evoke a down-to-earth, additive-free experience that is reminiscent of a simple night at home surrounded by close friends. Pre-rolls will also soon be on retail shelves in the State, packaged with materials that are biodegradable and compostable at a much more sustainable rate compared to plastics. The Deuces 22 merchandise line – including t-shirts with graphic designs reading “#VeganAF” or “SATIVA” – will also be available in Nevada. Vape pens, edibles, CBD topicals, among other products, will follow in the near future.

About Flower One Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer and full-service brand fulfilment partner in the highly lucrative Nevada market. Flower One’s fully operational flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot processing and custom packaging facility is used for cannabis cultivation, processing, production and high-volume custom packaging of dry flower, pre-rolls, cannabis oils, distillates, concentrates, edibles, topicals and infused products. Operating under continuous harvest, Flower One is capable of producing 140,000 pounds (62,500 kilograms) of dry flower per year, housing over 80,000 plants per crop cycle across eight flower zones. The Company also owns and operates a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with nine grow rooms, and owns the established NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products.

Leveraging its scale and more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, high-volume, and just-in-time fulfilment to a growing number of established cannabis brands, including Flyte Concentrates, Rapid-Dose Therapeutics’ Quick Strip, Old Pal, Palms, HUXTON, CannAmerica Brands, Grenco Science (G Pen), The Medicine Cabinet, La Vida Verde, The Clear Cannabis Group, and Deuces 22. The Company is fully licensed for medical marijuana cultivation and production, as well as recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the state of Nevada.

The Common Shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company’s symbol “FONE” and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FLOOF.” For more information, visit:https://flowerone.com.

About Deuces 22

Deuces 22 is a premium cannabis brand dedicated to bringing you only the best products, from pre-rolls to topicals. Our products are easy to use, organic and eco-friendly, taking the complexity out of cannabis, and making them accessible to everyone, no matter your cannabis experience. At Deuces 22 we believe you should not have to sacrifice quality for convenience. That’s why we work with trusted local growers to produce the highest quality flower tailored to your personal cannabis needs. For more information, visit: https://deuces22.com.

