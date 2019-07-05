Cannabis Big News Roundup: CanadaBis Capital Acquires Retail Location; Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. to Amalgamate with TransCanna; BevCanna Awarded Health Canada Industrial Hemp Cultivation License
Danielle Adams - July 5th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- Yield Growth Announces First Hemp Product Passes EU Compliance Review and may Now be Sold in the European Market
- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Announces an Exclusive Agreement to Amalgamate Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. with TransCanna Holdings Inc.
- MYM Signs Production Agreements With Farmers in Colombia to Cultivate THC and CBD-Rich Cannabis
- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Announces Health Canada Approval for Additional Production Capacity at JWC 2
- Chemesis International Inc. Announces $6,000,000 USD Annual Minimum Purchase Order with PR ONE for Dry Flower & Cannabis Infused Goods
- Grown Rogue Reaches Binding Agreement for Michigan Cultivation, Processing, and Dispensary on West Side
- Inner Spirit Holdings Announces Licence for New Spiritleaf Corporate Store in Jasper And Opening of Additional Spiritleaf Franchised Store in Calgary
- CanadaBis Capital Acquires Retail Location
- Redfund Capital Secures Equity in Canadian Hemp Company
- FSD Pharma Closes Deal to Acquire Prismic Pharmaceuticals
- Alliance Growers to Acquire 10 Acres of Medical Cannabis Grow Operations in East Africa
- Orchid Ventures Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Assets Of GreenBloom Cannabis Co.
- High Tide Announces Canna Cabana Now Selling Cannabis in Grande Prairie with 10 More Alberta Stores to Follow Shortly
- 1933 Industries Moves into New Cannabis Cultivation Facility with Receipt of Occupancy Permit and Completes 5x Expansion Capacity
- Next Green Wave Launching Exclusive Line of Products with Influential Illustrator and Artist Junkyard
- Naturally Splendid Launches NATERA(TM) Sport KETO Bars in Major Retailers Across Canada
- BevCanna Awarded Health Canada Industrial Hemp Cultivation License
- Nutritional High’s Partner Obtains Southern California Provisional Distribution License
