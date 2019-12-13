Cannabis Big News Roundup: CB2 Insights Completes Full-Scale Platform to Connect Disparate Data Systems; 1933 to Help DNA Genetics Enter CBD Market Through Licensing Deal; High Tide to Acquire Remaining 49.9 Percent of KushBar Joint Venture
Danielle Adams - December 13th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- High Tide to Acquire Remaining 49.9 Percent of KushBar Joint Venture with 4 Retail Cannabis Locations in Alberta
- WKND! Branded Products Sales and Distribution in Full Operation in Oklahoma
- TILT Holdings’ Blackbird Launches Innovative New All-in-One Cannabis Retail Platform for Sales, Home Delivery and Customer Management
- Next Green Wave’s Brand House SDC and The Fader Unveil Exclusive Cannabis Partnership
- World-Class Extractions Announces Agreement to Deploy Extraction and Processing Centre in California for Hemp Oil
- Heritage Announces Research Partnership with Brock University
- Yield Growth Announces Completion of Production of 5 SKU’s of Wright & Well CBD and THC Products in Oregon
- CB2 Insights Completes Full-Scale Platform to Connect Disparate Data Systems
- Valens Expands Exclusive Licence Agreement to Bring Leading Cannabis-Infusion Technology to New International Markets
- DNA Genetics Enters CBD Market Through Licensing Deal with 1933 Industries
- TransCanna to Maximize Value Proposition with Expansion of Sales, Fulfillment and Distribution Strategy
