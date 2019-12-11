Heritage Announces Research Partnership with Brock University

Heritage Cannabis Holdings (CSE:CANN, OTC:HERTF) announces it has partnered with Brock University to further its research of cannabis tissue culture.









Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN, OTC:HERTF) (“Heritage” or “Company”) announces it has partnered with Brock University (“Brock”) to further its research of cannabis tissue culture and contribute to the advanced understanding of the medical benefits of cannabis. Research will begin immediately with the goal of improving the quality and health of medicinal-use cannabis plants through disease diagnostics and testing. The new program, facility and equipment is the result of a significant investment through the Federal Government’s FedDev Community Economic Development and Diversification fund.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Brock on this collaborative program,” said Donald Ziraldo, chairman of Heritage. “Initiatives such as this lend to Heritage’s competitive advantage in the cannabis market and contribute greatly to our commitment to support our communities in both the Niagara region and across Canada. Research institutions play a large role in cannabis, both in Canada and abroad.”

“Brock is committed to supporting the rapidly expanding cannabis industry in Niagara and across the country through research and innovation that improves competitiveness while deepening our understanding” said Brock’s Vice-President, Research Tim Kenyon. “The partnership will benefit in the future from Brock’s new Validating, Prototyping and Manufacturing Facility, which is expected to open in 2021.”

