Cannabis Big News Roundup: Harvest One Acquires Majority Interest in Greenbelt Greenhouse; Pure Global Announces Merchant Agreement with BuyWell Care; TILT Announces Capacity Expansion Approval for Commonwealth Alternative Care
Danielle Adams - April 5th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- TILT Announces Capacity Expansion Approval for Commonwealth Alternative Care
- Wayland Selected as One of Three Groups, Pending Review Period, for Cannabis Production Licenses in Germany
- CB2 Insights Acquires Multi-Location Medical Cannabis Clinic Group, Relaxed Clarity
- CROP’s Tenant Brands Hempire and Evolution now Available in 40 Retail Locations With Over 100 Available SKU’s
- Pure Global Announces Merchant Agreement with BuyWell Care
- Weekend Unlimited’s Canna Candys Ships Gummies
- High Tide Shares Upgraded to OTCQB Market
- 3 Sixty Secure Acquires INKAS® Security Services Ltd. Creating One of Canada’s Largest Secure Cannabis Transport Companies
- Acreage Announces Grand Openings Of Two The Botanist Dispensaries in March, Including Fourth Location in New York
- Yield Growth Retained to Build Cannabis Delivery Platform For Antler Retail in California
- Flower One Announces Brand Partner Licensing Agreement to Bring The Medicine Cabinet’s Products to Nevada
- Invictus Makes First Shipment To Ontario Cannabis Store
- Harvest One Acquires Majority Interest in Greenbelt Greenhouse
- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Receives Cultivation Licence From Health Canada for Expansion Facility
- 1933 Industries Closes Definitive Agreement to Purchase Remaining 9% of Infused MFG Subsidiary
- Heritage Subsidiary Awarded Standard Processing Licence and Medical Sales Licence
- MediPharm Labs Acquires Over 5,000 KG of Dried Cannabis for Private Label Cannabis Oil Production and Launches New White Label Solutions Platform
- Chemesis International Inc. Acquires 19.9% Equity Stake in GSRX Industries Inc.
