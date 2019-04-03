Pure Global announces merchant agreement with BuyWell Care

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (TSXV:PURE; OTC: PRCNF; FRA:1QS) (“Pure Global” or “Company”) an integrated, growth-oriented life sciences and consumer products cannabis company, operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary PureSinse Inc., a Health Canada licensed cannabis producer (“PureSinse”), is pleased to announce a merchant agreement with BuyWell Corp, a wholly-owned and operated subsidiary of Evergreen Pacific Insurance Corp. (“Evergreen Pacific”), to include PureSinse’s premium and selected medical cannabis products under the BuyWell Care Cannabis Coverage Plan.









BuyWell Care is the first of its kind Medical Cannabis Coverage, which includes access to BuyWell.com, an e-commerce marketplace for carefully curated health and wellness products and services. BuyWell Care is part of a robust Evergreen Pacific ecosystem for which includes approximately 100,000 patients through its pain clinics and Synergy Health Network, which include approximately 10,000 who are being treated with cannabinoid therapies. PureSinse will be amongst a limited number of preferred licensed providers of premium medical cannabis products to BuyWell’s patient network. PureSinse will list its products on BuyWell Care’s secure platform.

Malay Panchal, President and CEO of Pure Global states, “BuyWell Care is an important partnership in supporting our medical cannabis business goals. We carried out a soft launch of our site mid-January after receiving our Health Canada sales license. This allowed us to test our systems to ensure it can handle larger volumes in the coming months. PureSinse now offers same day shipping within the Greater Toronto Area. With this we look to become the preferred premium cannabis provider for BuyWell clients and all medical cannabis patients by offering the best service and best cannabis products possible.”

Malay Panchal, further states, “Pure Global and Evergreen Pacific are both patient-focused organizations in pursuit of improving the health and wellness of Canadians and making a positive difference in each patient’s lives. This agreement creates an immediate sales channel for PureSinse connecting medical patients who seek premium quality medical cannabis from a licensed producer that is focused on patient care.”

Robert Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen Pacific commented, “We are excited to have Pure Global as a preferred LP merchant partner. We are highly focused on patient experience, a facet of healthcare which has been overlooked in the past. Medical cannabis is an important part of the alternative health revolution, and BuyWell Care seeks to provide Canadians with a marketplace for accessing the best products, education, and the utmost service. As a cutting-edge medical cannabis provider in Canada, PureSinse offers exceptional medical cannabis products and we look forward to working together.”

About Pure Global Cannabis

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (TSX.V:PURE;OTC: PRCNF; FRA:1QS) is an innovation-based cannabis company led by experienced pharma, biotechnology, horticultural, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) experts. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, PureSinse Inc., is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act. The Company’s Brampton campus houses facilities for vertically farmed cultivation, R&D, extraction, manufacturing, and distribution. Pure Global will produce branded and white-labeled cannabis products for the medical, pharmaceutical, wellness, health & beauty, natural health, food & beverage, and recreational legal markets with uniquely formulated and purified concentrates. The Company is using the Canadian market as a springboard to develop and manufacture GMP-compliant cannabis products for international sale and distribution with a goal to become one of the most trusted premium international cannabis brands.

About Evergreen Pacific Insurance Corporation

Evergreen Pacific is a financial services holding company which owns, operates, and acquires businesses involved in designing, developing and distributing highly innovative insurance products and risk management solutions to individuals and businesses across Canada. Founded in 2017, Evergreen Pacific is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about Pure Global’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Pure Global cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Pure Global assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Stephen Pynn, VP Corporate Development, Telephone: 1-866-840-PURE (7873), E-mail: stephen@pureglobal.com; Malay Panchal, President & CEO, Telephone: 1-866-840-PURE (7873), E-mail: info@pureglobal.com

