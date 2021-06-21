Australia’s Cannabis Export Market: Facts to Know

The legalisation of medicinal cannabis in Australia, along with the decriminalisation of cannabis in the Australian Capital Territory, is creating opportunities for the export market.

But what type of cannabis products are being exported from Australia and where are they going?

Read on for a look at Australia’s cannabis export market, from how it started up, where the country sends its cannabis products and what could be next as the country’s marijuana space develops.

Don’t forget to follow @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Ronelle Richards, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Australia Investing

Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and 33rd Operating U.S. Store

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, its fourth dispensary in Pennsylvania. The medical-only cannabis store is located at 1221 Chestnut St. in Philadelphia. It is in the former historic Cathay Tea Garden Restaurant building which is centrally located and steps away from the heart of downtown. Cresco’s other Sunnyside dispensaries are in Butler, Pittsburgh and New Kensington.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005212/en/

Keep reading... Show less

HempFusion Announces New Chief Financial Officer

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, announces that it has promoted Maria Leal, the Company’s Vice President and Controller, to Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Leal holds a CPA and an MBA and has a strong track record in financial management having served in various senior financial accounting positions during her more than 20-year career. Ms. Leal has been with HempFusion since July 2019 and has been instrumental in all financial reporting aspects for the Company.

Keep reading... Show less

Centurion Provides Update on HAI Beverages Amalgamation

Centurion to acquire a Disruptive Water-Soluble Cannabinoid Technology Platform Delivering Rapid Onset, Increased Bioavailability, Premium Taste Profiles and Highly Competitive Cost Structure

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) (“Centurion”, or the “Company”) wishes to provide an update on its previously announced Amalgamation Agreement (the “Agreement”), with HAI Beverages Inc. (“HAI”), whereby Centurion is acquiring 100% of the outstanding shares and assets of a wholly-owned subsidiary of HAI (“NewHAI”) in exchange for common shares of Centurion (the “Acquisition” or “Transaction”). NewHAI holds all material assets of HAI and the Acquisition will constitute a reverse take-over (“RTO”) of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less

Numinus Wellness Graduates to Tier 1 on the TSX Venture Exchange

Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to graduate  to Tier 1 Issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), effective June 18, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less

Harvest Opens Florida Dispensaries in Lehigh Acres and North Miami Beach

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) ( CSE: HARV OTCQX: HRVSF ), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the opening of two new medical dispensaries in Lehigh Acres and North Miami Beach, Florida .

Harvest of Lehigh Acres is located at 1315 Homestead Road N Ste B, Lehigh Acres .
Harvest of North Miami Beach is located at 15100 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach .
Both locations are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm .

Keep reading... Show less