Alliance Growers to Provide Cultivators with Cost Effective Organic Fertilizer

Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE:ACG, FWB:1LA, OTCQB:ALGWF) (“Alliance Growers” or “the Company), reports that the Company is in advanced discussions with a company that has created a turn-key waste management system for cannabis cultivators that combines the growers cannabis waste with organic waste to produce an organic fertilizer to be used in their grow operations.

The waste management system may be implemented independently but integrates well with the HOCl system. The system, which creates a bio-fertilizer for the cultivator, has been developed by the same experienced team managing the company that has recently granted Alliance Growers an exclusive distributorship to the HOCl system. As part of the process, this system uses the Black Soldier Fly Larvae to not only convert organic waste to produce an organic fertilizer, but also to create valuable products that can be sold into a number of different sectors. As part of the arrangement with cultivators, Alliance would purchase the unused by-products thus waste management becomes a revenue stream instead of a cost centre for the cultivators.

“Providing an organic cost-effective fertilizer solution to cultivators furthers the companies’ business plan of providing products and services to cultivators rather than competing with them.” Commented Dennis Petke, President and CEO of Alliance Growers. “Providing cultivators with cost effective organic fertilizer and green solutions that help protect their crops from bacteria and mold, furthers our “picks and shovels” strategy with the added benefits of being environmentally friendly while getting Alliance closer to near-term revenue at the same time. We are looking forward to closing on our financing initiatives and implementing on the roll-out of these two cash-flow generating services. These two technologically advanced processes further our goal of establishing a long-term presence in the cannabis industry through diversity, science and technology.”

Postponement of Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Given the current status of the cannabis market at all levels, the Company has decided to postpone its warrant exercise incentive program to a date later this fall to enhance the effectiveness of the program. The program, announced in a news release on August 29, 2019, was designed to encourage the early exercise of warrants at a significantly reduced exercise price per warrant. As a result of the postponement, of the program, the Company did not accept any of the notices to exercise warrants under the program. All outstanding warrants will continue to be exercisable on the same terms applicable to such warrants as they existed prior to the Program until the Company re-instates the program later this fall as market conditions allow.

Additional Information Regarding the Cost-Effective Organic Fertilizer System

As of May 1, 2019, 33 of the states have legalized medical cannabis and 10 states have legalized cannabis for adult use. At the federal level, however, cannabis remains illegal. Canada legalized adult use of cannabis in 2018 and is slated to legalize cannabis infused edibles by October 2019. In the European Union, the legal status of cannabis varies by country. Medical cannabis is legal in Germany, Czech Republic, Italy and Malta. The UK is also moving to legalize medical cannabis. Australia has legalized medical cannabis, and New Zealand is expected to legalize both medical and adult use cannabis in 2020. It is mostly legal in India and Sri Lanka but is still illegal in many Asian countries. Countries that have legalized medical cannabis present revenue opportunities for Alliance by providing the waste-management/organic fertilizer system.

Regulations in the respective countries will require very strict monitoring, recording and visibility of the plant throughout the whole process or from ‘seed to sale’. This includes the issue of the management of cannabis waste. However, disposing of cannabis waste is not straight forward, the dumping of cannabis waste in landfills is expensive and not satisfactory, other methods are costly, inefficient and not environmentally friendly. Now many regulatory bodies particularly in Canada and the US are insisting that cannabis waste is treated in such a way so as to become unusable and unrecognizable.

In Europe, USA and Canada the infrastructure is available for cultivators to dispose of waste in a manner that satisfies regulations despite the fact it is very expensive. However, in order to satisfy the demand for medical cannabis these countries are now looking to import medical cannabis from other regions where the same strict regulatory requirements must be in place. This creates an additional problem in developing countries where there is no satisfactory solution for waste disposal.

The turn-key system is designed specifically to cope with cannabis waste and to meet the current requirements of EU, US and Canadian regulators.

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Diversified Global Medical Cannabis Company driven by the Company’s ‘Four Pillars’ Organization Plan – Cannabis Biotech Complex (products and services to cultivators), Strategic Investments in Cannabis Cultivators, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. to jointly develop and operate a 63,000-square foot Cannabis Biotech Complex, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, CBD extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.alliancegrowers.com or the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, the news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to Company’s corporate strategy. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company, including, without limitation, the Company’s ability to carry out its business plan. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to identify and complete additional suitable acquisitions to further the Company’s growth as well as risks associated with the medical marijuana industry in general, such as operational risks in development and production delays or changes in plans with respect to development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of the capital markets; the uncertainty of receiving the required licenses, production, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of the potential market; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and regulated regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

