Venus Metals Starts RC Drilling at Vidure Copper-Nickel Prospect

- October 31st, 2019

Venus Metals announced the start of a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Vidure copper-nickel prospect, Youanmi base metals project, Western Australia. 

As stated in the press release:

The drilling program will target recently identified four new Electromagnetic (EM) targets and drilling is expected to be completed within a fortnight.

