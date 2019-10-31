Venus Metals Starts RC Drilling at Vidure Copper-Nickel Prospect

Venus Metals announced the start of a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Vidure copper-nickel prospect, Youanmi base metals project, Western Australia.









Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) announced the start of a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Vidure copper-nickel prospect, Youanmi base metals project, Western Australia.

As stated in the press release:

The drilling program will target recently identified four new Electromagnetic (EM) targets and drilling is expected to be completed within a fortnight.

