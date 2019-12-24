St George Mining Continues Drilling Success at Mt Alexander Project

St George Mining announced further significant results from ongoing exploration at its flagship Mt Alexander project.









St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) has announced that further significant results from ongoing exploration at its flagship Mt Alexander project, located in the north-eastern Goldfields.

As quoted in the press release:

Cathedrals prospect – EM targets and continuity of mineralization confirmed MAD175 and MAD176 were completed to test two high priority EM conductors at the Cathedrals prospect situated along strike from known high-grade nickel-copper sulphides. Both holes intersected nickel-copper sulphides as predicted by the EM modelling, maintaining the very high success rate of EM targets within the Cathedrals belt being confirmed as nickel-copper sulphide mineralization.

Two mineralized ultramafic units are present at the Cathedrals prospect – the upper ultramafic and the lower ultramafic. MAD175 was completed to a downhole depth of 237.8 meters and intersected nickel-copper sulphides in the interpreted position for the continuation of the lower ultramafic unit. MAD176 was completed to a downhole depth of 250m and intersected nickel-copper sulphides in the interpreted extensions of both the lower and upper ultramafic units. Geological logging for both holes is presented below. Laboratory assays are pending and will confirm the metal values for the mineralization intersected.

John Prineas, executive chairman, commented:

Step-out drilling across the Cathedrals belt continues to intersect nickel-copper sulphides over a broad area – providing evidence of the growing potential size of the high-grade deposits associated with the belt. The discovery in 2019 of high-grade nickel-copper sulphides at the Radar prospect extended the EastWest strike of mineralization in the Cathedrals belt to more than 5.5 kilometers – giving weight to the geological interpretation that if the mineral system is that long, it must also be deeper than currently defined. Deeper drilling along the belt has commenced and it is consistently finding more mineralization in the same north-northwest direction, showing a strong vector for potentially larger, intrusive-style nickel sulphide deposits at depth. Strong targets are also emerging at the West End and Fish Hook prospects – two unexplored areas which have the potential to deliver a new Greenfields discovery. Laboratory assays have confirmed our nickel-copper sulphides as some of the highest grade discoveries in Western Australia. The potential high value of our discoveries is further emphasized by the high cobalt and palladium present in the mineralization. We are excited by the outlook for 2020 – a year where we will continue to establish the scale of the mineralization at Mt Alexander as well as progressing preliminary scoping studies for potential mining operations.

