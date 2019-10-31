Orion Minerals Provides Update on Prieska Copper-Zinc Project

Orion Minerals provided a progress update on the development of the Prieska copper-zinc project in Kimberley, South Africa.









Orion Minerals (ASX:ORN) provided a progress update on the results emerging from the ongoing value engineering and optimisation work that has been under way since the bankable feasibility study for the development of the Prieska copper-zinc project.

As quoted in the press release:

“We continue to progress a number of significant optimisation opportunities identified during the preparation of the foundation phase bankable feasibility study for the Prieska project. Our aim is to complete these studies before the end of the year and have an improved and simple-to-execute project plan with both CAPEX and OPEX benefits ready for execution next year,” Orion’s managing director and CEO Errol Smart said.

Click here for the full text release