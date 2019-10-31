Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

Orion Minerals Provides Update on Prieska Copper-Zinc Project

- October 31st, 2019

Orion Minerals provided a progress update on the development of the Prieska copper-zinc project in Kimberley, South Africa.

Orion Minerals (ASX:ORN) provided a progress update on the results emerging from the ongoing value engineering and optimisation work that has been under way since the bankable feasibility study for the development of the Prieska copper-zinc project.

As quoted in the press release:

“We continue to progress a number of significant optimisation opportunities identified during the preparation of the foundation phase bankable feasibility study for the Prieska project. Our aim is to complete these studies before the end of the year and have an improved and simple-to-execute project plan with both CAPEX and OPEX benefits ready for execution next year,” Orion’s managing director and CEO Errol Smart said.

Click here for the full text release

gold outlook free report

Is gold a good hedge investment?

 
Get an in depth market report for free!
 

 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Palladium Price Soars, Explorers and Miners Rejoice
Revenues Up for Sylvania Platinum Following Labor Unrest
Greenstone Belts: World-class Gold Deposits
Best Copper Stocks of 2019 on the TSX

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *