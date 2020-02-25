Hydroxide Tetwork Program Proceeding Favourably

Piedmont Lithium Limited provides an update on the metallurgical testwork program underway at SGS Labs in Lakefield, Ontario.









Lithium hydroxide testwork at SGS Lakefield is on schedule and proceeding well

Delivery of hydroxide samples to prospective offtake partners will commence upon program completion

Optimized flowsheet to underpin Chemical Plant PFS targeted for Q2 2020

Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the metallurgical testwork program underway at SGS Labs (“SGS”) in Lakefield, Ontario. The Company remains on schedule to announce results of this bench-scale program and to produce lithium hydroxide (“LiOH”) samples for delivery to prospective offtake partners in advance of PFS completion. The optimized flowsheet developed during this testwork will serve as the basis of the Chemical plant prefeasibility study (“PFS”) to be completed in Q2 2020.

SGS is advancing a lithium conversion testwork program using a ‘direct-to-hydroxide’ approach developed in collaboration with Piedmont Lithium personnel and engineering consultants Hatch and Primero Group. Piedmont previously announced outstanding PFS-level metallurgical results for the production of spodumene concentrate (see press release dated July 16, 2019). The concentrate produced during that program and other spodumene concentrate produced from the same composite sample is now being used by SGS for the ongoing bench-scale lithium hydroxide testwork.

Click here to read the full press release

Click here to connext with Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL) for an Investor Presentation