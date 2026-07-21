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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 21, 2026 10:28AM PST
The network aims to address a key hardware bottleneck, as progress in deep tech often stalls without advanced materials.
pingingz / Adobe Stock
British developer CuspAI announced the launch of a global research network backed by over 45 corporate heavyweights to accelerate the discovery of advanced materials and break industrial supply constraints across the deep tech sector.
Dubbed the "AI Materials Foundry," the initiative links corporate research centers, academic laboratories, and high-performance computing clusters through CuspAI’s proprietary agentic AI platform, MIRA.
"If we don’t make progress fast, the next 50 years of industrial progress will be constrained by a single challenge: the world needs materials that don’t yet exist," CuspAI CEO and co-founder Chad Edwards said.
To execute the global rollout, CuspAI simultaneously closed a US$450 million Series B funding round that values the firm at US$2.6 billion.
Venture capital firms Kleiner Perkins and NEA co-led the financing, which included participation from Jeff Bezos’ Bezos Expeditions, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Lux Capital, AMD Ventures, and Britain’s Sovereign AI Venture Fund.
The capital injection brings CuspAI's total funding to over US$650 million and will finance an international expansion, including a new office in Singapore and hiring across Cambridge, Amsterdam, Berlin, Tokyo, and the US.
Advanced materials are engineered substances designed with enhanced properties such as strength, conductivity or flexibility for use in high-tech applications including aerospace, healthcare, electronics and renewable energy. They include nanomaterials, composites, smart materials and biomaterials.
The Foundry network operates as a compounding intelligence loop. A corporate partner defines technical requirements, such as a targeted semiconductor bandgap or a specific thermal stability threshold.
MIRA sifts through millions of molecular combinations to predict how a new material will perform. Once it identifies a promising candidate, the AI maps out a recipe to create it and automatically assigns the physical testing to the most suitable lab in the network based on its location, equipment, and availability.
To handle the massive computational workload, the Foundry runs on NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) accelerated computing infrastructure and utilizes Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) Universal Model for Atoms, a frontier atomistic chemistry model.
The system relies on exclusive AI training rights secured by CuspAI for several foundational experimental datasets, including the Cambridge Structural Database and the Inorganic Crystal Structure Database, alongside licensed scientific journals from Wiley.
Partner data generated through the Foundry remains protected within private instances designed for industrial confidentiality.
The Foundry framework has previously demonstrated commercial viability. In a pilot program with Finnish chemicals company Kemira, CuspAI screened 300 trillion potential molecular structures in six months, ultimately delivering 20 validated novel candidates for physical testing.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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