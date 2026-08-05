Miivo Provides Corporate Update on Its Launch of Its AI CFO Products

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") today highlighted key milestones achieved during the first half of 2026 since the launch of its AI CFO products
Over the past 6 months, the company launched three products:
- 1) Business Intelligence focused on integrating your accounting software and providing real-time dashboards showing revenue, cash flow, margins, operational performance, and KPIs. It also highlights risks and recommends actions to improve profitability.
- 2) AI Lead Generation - Finds potential B2B customers, scores prospects against an ideal customer profile, enriches contact information, drafts personalized cold emails, and tracks outreach campaigns.
- 3) Reputation & Customer Insights Monitors reviews and mentions across platforms such as Google Reviews, Instagram, and Reddit, analyzes customer sentiment, generates AI-written response drafts for businesses to review and publish and recommends actionable internal business insights to address the reviews.
- The company has acquired over 3,000 users on its platform over this period and expect growth to continue
- The average subscriber time spent on the platform has risen significantly
- The company has assisted businesses to increase sales and acquire new customers
- It has expanded its base of recurring revenue customers
- Expanded its team of software engineers and brought on board a strong sales team with a focus on the North American Market
Collectively, these milestones reflect the evolution of the Company's strategy. Rather than building a single software platform, Miivo is developing a portfolio of AI products that solve specific business problems while creating multiple entry points into the Miivo ecosystem.
"We are extremely pleased with the rate of growth the business has achieved over the past six months. Much of 2025 was dedicated to designing, developing, and rigorously testing our software. Following the launch of our products in 2026, we have seen tremendous customer uptake and strong market demand. We are SOC compliant and remain focused on building a strong reputation as a secure, reliable, and trusted platform that helps businesses integrate AI with confidence. As organisations increasingly adopt AI technologies, our mission is to provide a solution that combines innovation with the highest standards of security, reliability, and ease of use."
Market Opportunity
There are over 400 million small and medium-sized companies globally and AI is rapidly becoming an essential operating tool for businesses rather than a discretionary technology investment. Miivo's AI agents integrate with existing workflows and automate specific business functions. McKinsey & Co, a leading management consulting firm, estimates generative AI could unlock US$200-340 billion in annual productivity value per annum once companies deploy AI finance functions. As adoption continues to accelerate, the Company believes demand will increasingly shift toward specialized AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes without lengthy implementation cycles.
About Miivo AI Inc.
Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) develops artificial intelligence solutions that help small and medium-sized companies improve productivity, automate business processes, and make better decisions. Through a growing portfolio of AI products, Miivo enables businesses to integrate AI into existing workflows with practical solutions designed to improve operational performance and support long-term growth.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Tel: +1 (604) 377 0403
Email: info@miivo.ai
https://www.miivo.ai/
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, product development initiatives, expansion of its portfolio of AI products, development of AI agents, customer growth, recurring revenue, strategic partnerships, expansion into North America, and the Company's priorities for the remainder of 2026.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Although the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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