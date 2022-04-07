Trevali Mining Corporation
This Trevali Mining Corporation profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Trevali Mining Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company's operating segments Perkoa Mine, Rosh Pinah Mine, Caribou Mine, and Santander Mine. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper deposits.
Recent News
Company News
Trevali Mining Corporation Warrants
Trevali Mining Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company's operating segments Perkoa Mine, Rosh Pinah Mine, Caribou Mine, and Santander Mine. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper deposits.
NSJ Gold Corp.
NSJ Gold Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It is engaged in the Golden Hills project located 200 miles from Las Vegas, and 130 miles from Phoenix. This involves gold and copper exploration.
Blue River Resources Ltd.
Blue River Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm explores copper and gold deposits. Its portfolio includes the following: Mazama Copper Project in Washington, U.S, and Castle Copper Project in Princeton, British Columbia.
Three Valley Copper Corp.
Three Valley Copper Corpis focused on growing copper production and exploration of its primary asset, MTV located in Salamanca, Chile. It produces Electrolytic Copper Cathodes Grade A purity through the mining of its own deposits and the purchasing of third-party ore.