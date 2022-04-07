Origen Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia Canada. The company's Arlington Project is located in the Arrow Boundary district of south-central British Columbia, Canada consists of three contiguous mineral claims. Its other properties portfolio includes Silver Dollar Property, Arlington Property, Golden Triangle, Bonanza Mountain and Other.
Recent News
Load more articles
Company News
30m
Highlander Silver Corp Com
Highlander Silver Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of the Alta Victoria silver polymetallic project in central Peru, as well as targeting the acquisition of additional mineral projects in Peru and South America.
30m
Silver Predator Corp.
Silver Predator Corp is a mining exploration company with properties in the western United States. The company owns the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, ID, the Taylor silver project near Ely, NV, and the Cordero, Cornucopia, and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada. It operates in a single segment, which is the exploration and development of resource properties.
30m
Silverton Metals Corp.
Silverton Metals Corp is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. Its properties consist of Penasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango located in Mexico.
30m
Silver Grail Resources Ltd.
Silver Grail Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the province of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores gold and silver majorly and also other metals like copper, zinc and cobalt. It holds interests in the Clone, Konkin, Tonga, Fiji, Midas, Bay Silver, Silver Crown, and other properties located in British Columbia.