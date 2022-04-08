Graphite Investing News

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

NMG

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company only operating segment is the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties and all of its activities are conducted in Quebec, Canada. Its property includes Matawinie mining project. The company's products are used in Metallurgy, Energy and Engineering materials sector.

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern"), at the request of IIROC, is re-issuing exploration results from its Press Release of April 4, 2022 to provide additional information on QAQC, the analytical laboratory and analytical techniques and the Qualified Person and contact person. The results of the program are unchanged.

A majority of the samples were taken from numerous gossans located on structures which cross-cut the main NW trending suture that traverses through the area and also hosts the Voisey's Bay deposits. Some of these gossans are over 2km in length and represent multiple exploration targets. One sample returned 1.1% Cu, 0.85% Ni and 0.13% Co and another 1.1% Cu, 0.43% Ni and .085% Co. As per the table below, a number of samples also exceeded 1.0% Ni equivalent. These are significant values given they were collected from highly weathered gossanous material.

" The Agreement will provide full funding for South Star's Santa Cruz Phase 1 CAPEX and partial funding for Phase 2 CAPEX. First new graphite production in the Americas in over a decade with operations planned for Q2 2023."

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding streaming agreement ("Agreement") with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp ("Sprott" or "SRSR") for a total cash consideration of up to US$28 million as prepayment for graphite concentrates from the Santa Cruz Graphite Project ("Santa Cruz or Project") in Brazil. South Star will act as sales agent for SRSR on the percentage of production subject to the Agreement.

1.8 Billion Tonne Jorc Resource Confirms Kasiya as the Largest Rutile Deposit Ever Discovered

JORC MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE UPDATE

1.8 Billion Tonnes @ 1.01% Rutile(Ind. + Inf.)

18 Million Tonnes Contained Rutile

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM; AIM:SVML) (the Company or Sovereign) is pleased to announce its updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Kasiya confirming it as a Tier 1 natural rutile deposit and a potential major source of low CO2 footprint critical minerals natural rutile and graphite.

  • Updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) confirms Kasiya as the world’s largest rutile deposit and second largest graphite deposit
  • Contained rutile at the Kasiya mega-deposit now stands at 18 Mt – tripling the previous MRE
  • Contained flake graphite by-product now stands at 23 Mt
  • High global resource grade @ 1.64% RutEq.* (recovered rutile + recovered graphite)
  • 662 Mt (37%) of the total MRE reports to the Indicated category with remainder in Inferred category
  • Scoping Study to be updated to reflect the substantial MRE scale increase to examine the impact of higher grades, increased production volumes and increased mine-life

Provides Update on Imerys Transaction and Financing Extension

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: ONG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide assay results from its 2021 field season on the South Okak nickelcoppercobalt property in Labrador. Rock samples were collected throughout the property, including 15 samples from historical drill core, and over 40 kilometers of high-resolution magnetometer data was acquired over two high priority target areas as part of the program.

