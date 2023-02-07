Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.
Modern Plant Based Foods Inc, formerly Modern Meat Inc is engaged in the business of developing plant-based meat alternatives made from plants that are non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Its product includes Modern Burger, Modern Crab cakes, Modern Meatball, and Modern Crumble. The products are available for purchase at various retail locations and on e-commerce platforms.
