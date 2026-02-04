Globex Reports Additional High-Grade Gold in Drilling on it's Nordeau Royalty Claims

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders on exploration drilling by Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR-TSXV, 6CA-FSE) on Globex's Nordeau Royalty claims in Vauquelin Township (32C03), 45 km southeast of Val d'Or, Quebec. Globex holds a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Nordeau claims including the area where Cartier continues to expand its gold discovery called the North Contact Zone (NCZ) on Cartier's Cadillac Property.  

Cartier has announced additional drill intersections on the NCZ gold zone intersecting significant gold mineralization between 100 m to 300 m depth. The NCZ is comprised of three parallel high-grade gold zones, NC1, NC2, and NC3, each separated by approximately 50 metres. The highlight results from the Cartier Resources Inc. press release are as follows:

  • In the NCZ East Extension
    • CA25-559 intersected 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m including 85.1 g/t Au ovr 0.5 m in NC1.
    • CA25-558 intersected 4.4 g/t over 6.0 metres including 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m in NC3
    • CA25-557 intersected 7.5 g/t over 0.5 m in NC3
  • In the NCZ
    • CA25-554 intersected 1.5 g/t Au over 15.5 m in NC3
    • CA25-547 intersected 1.2 g/t Au over 13.2 m in NC3
    • CA25-552 intersected 1.0 g/t Au over 10.5 m in NC3

Note: Based on the observed intercept angles within the drill core, true thicknesses are estimated to represent approximately 50-75% of the reported core length intervals.

  • Importantly holes CA25-557, 558, and 559 discovered high grade gold zones 500 metres along the eastern strike extension of the NC1 and NC3 gold zones, thereby expanding the North Contact main mineralized system. Visible gold and sulphides are consistently observed in these results.
  • It is also important to note that holes CA25-547, 552, and 554 confirmed the NCZ extends to surface and remains open to depth and thereby supports the potential for shallow development scenarios and resource expansion. The combination of exposed bedrock and minimal overburden and proximity to year-round access roads, positions the NCZ as a highly strategic asset.

Next Steps

Cartier has indicated that expansion drilling on the NCZ will continue at depth in the 300-600 metre depth range and to connect the lateral footprint of the NCZ and its eastern extensions with the objective of upgrading the mineral resource estimate. Cartier also proposes to continue testing high priority regional targets along the strike of the contact sector and the Heva Fault Zone, backed by detailed structural and geological modelling and VRIFY's Artificial intelligence (AI) driven targeting.  

Cartier's Ambitious 600 hole drilling program will both expand known gold zones and test new shallow surface high potential targets with its 100,000 metre program forecasted to be complete by Q2/2027. The long section for the entire project and sections and plan maps for the Contact zone is shown in Figures 1 and 2 below. For more detailed information on the drilling results please see Cartier's latest press release at https://ressourcescartier.com/news/cartier-discovers-multiple-shallow-high-grade-gold-zones-at-cadillac/.

Figure 1: Location of the new drill results (regional longitudinal section)

Location of the new drill results (regional longitudinal section)

Figure 2: Plan view, cross and long sections of the Contact Sector

Plan view, cross and long sections of the Contact Sector

Globex is pleased by the rapid progress reported by Cartier on Globex's royalty claims testing of the NCZ. Globex is eager to see the continued results along the NCZ along strike and to depth as the program continues.

This press release was written by David Christie, P.Geo.., President and COO in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

