Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Revocation of MCTO

February 04, 2026
CENTURION MINERALS LTD. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the management cease trade order ("MCTO") previously issued on December 1, 2025 under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.
The issuance of the revocation order follows the filing by the Company of its audited annual financial statements for its fiscal year ended July 31, 2025 and its interim financial statements for the three‐month period ended October 31, 2025, with related management's discussion and analysis and associated Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications on January 26, 2026 and February 2, 2026, respectively (the "Required Filings"). Copies of the Required Filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The Company is also no longer listed as being in default on the BCSC's reporting issuer list and on the reporting issuer list, or default list, of each jurisdiction of Canada in which it is a reporting issuer to the extent that such jurisdiction maintains a list.
About Centurion Minerals Ltd.
Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas.
"David G. Tafel"
CEO and Director
For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
604-484-2161
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CTN:CC
22 December 2025
Advancing a high-potential gold project in the heart of the Canadian Abitibi region.
